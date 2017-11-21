Salem Health Responds to Opioid Epidemic

(SALEM, Ore.) - The use of opioids—including prescription pain medication—was labeled an epidemic long before the president declared a “public health emergency,” last month.

Everywhere you turn, this trend has been in the news. But this news isn’t fake. Statistics in Oregon alone back up the claim:

“In 2014, enough opioids were prescribed in Oregon for nearly every person in the state to have a bottle.” — Oregon Assistant Attorney General David Hart.

U.S. News and World Report found that in Oregon, more drug poisoning deaths involve prescription opioids than any other type of drug.

The Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project reports that Oregonians age 65 and older are landing in the hospital for opioid overdoses, abuse, dependence and adverse effects at a greater rate than any other state.

A patient’s road back from addiction

The truth about opioids

“Our approach is to change the brain signals to change the pain cycle, similar to the classic 12-step recovery process.” The clinic aims to help patients understand their pain, not feel stigmatized and reduce dependency by prescribing other medications and teaching other options.

For information on non-lethal medication choices:

