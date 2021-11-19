SNc Channels:



Nov-19-2021 17:03 TweetFollow @OregonNews 5 Things To Do To Alleviate Boredom Great tips for reducing the "ho hum's" no matter where you live.

Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko, Pexels

(SALEM, Ore.) - With or without a pandemic, we all get bored at some point- but what is there to do? Starting something new or returning to an activity you once enjoyed will help redirect you, and bring you new fulfillment. Here are a few suggestions to help quell your boredom next time you’re feeling a little restless. 1. Go to the movies Going to watch a film at your local cinema is an event within itself, especially if you've been cooped up like many of us. But if you can’t make it outside then you can still watch a multitude of films and TV shows through one of the many online streaming services. There are nearly unending options to choose from these days, so lack of variety isn’t an issue. Grab some homemade popcorn (with butter!) and sit yourself down in front of the TV and enjoy what is on offer. 2. Take up a hobby If you’re stuck inside and have nothing to do, then try taking up a hobby. There are plenty of things to do within the confines of your home, including activities such as painting, creative writing, photography, gardening and landscaping. You’ll be surprised at what you can do around your house if you use a bit of creativity in your thinking. 3. Read a book There are an endless number of books to read that will help you pass the time. No matter what your predilection is, there will be a theme for you. There are multitudes of sci-fi, fantasy, thriller, horror and sportsbooks to read, not to mention autobiographies. The world is your oyster when it comes to books either in paperback, hardback or on a Kindle. Kindles are especially good if you are on the move but want to read a series that may contain several books. A Kindle can hold thousands of books so you don’t have to worry about carting around heavy volumes, which can take up precious luggage space. The tactile enjoyment of literally turning a page is often preferable for some people though, so don’t hesitate to peruse your local book store if you want to escape the sometimes dreary world for a little while. 4. Attend the horse races If you are in Sydney in November you should check out The Championships horse racing series. Get some info on Australian Derby odds and see if taking a punt on the race works in your favor. If you are in Melbourne in November, and you are a horse racing aficionado, then there’s no doubt you should attend the esteemed Melbourne Cup, which is held during the Melbourne Cup Carnival. If you happen to be in Perth, be sure to check out the Railway Stakes at the Ascot Racecourse. It is a popular race but not as well known as its Melbourne and Sydney counterparts, which has gained some traction over the years due to the location and the weather. 5. Play video games Much like books, there are a wide variety of video games available at your fingertips. It doesn’t matter if you are playing on a PC or a console or your phone, the technology has advanced in such a way that you can access pretty much any game you want. Older video game companies such as SEGA and Nintendo have re-released old classic games and consoles, so you have the opportunity to be a bit nostalgic and replay the games you played in your childhood. There is a world of ways to entertain yourself. Next time you’re feeling a little bored, try one of these suggestions and discover a new world of entertainment. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

