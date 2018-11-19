Oregon Rep Bill Post Addresses Upcoming Leadership Elections

|
Monday November 19, 2018
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Nov-19-2018 12:53TweetFollow @OregonNews
Oregon Rep Bill Post Addresses Upcoming Leadership ElectionsSalem-News.com
"I believe our caucus must not cower to the intimidation, hostage-holding and politics of identity-exploitation..." (Post)
(SALEM, Ore.) - Following the general election, each party will choose returning and new members to serve in leadership roles like the Speaker of the House, Senate President, etc. The House Republican caucus elects House Minority Leader, House Minority Deputy Leader and House Minority Whip.
Once those members are elected by their peers, the leadership team appoints certain assistant leaders who will help steer the caucus on certain issues.
Following the Thanksgiving holiday, House Republicans will be holding their leadership elections.
Amid party concerns and discussions about how to approach the upcoming legislative session, which will be directed by a Democrat supermajority, activists and supporters have urged state Rep. Bill Post, R-Keizer, to run for House Minority Leader.
Post released the following statement:
“The Democrat supermajority will introduce everything we have successfully fended off in recent years. A sales tax, firearms confiscation, and more extreme social issues-centered legislation.
"These are issues I’m well-known for fighting and I believe our caucus must not cower to the intimidation, hostage-holding and politics of identity-exploitation exacted by Democrats like Kate Brown, Tina Kotek, Jennifer Williamson and Diego Hernandez.
“I am very grateful that many grassroots activists, political strategists, government affairs professionals, family and friends, colleagues and supporters have come together urging me to run for House Minority Leader.
"The position presents a privilege to lead the caucus in what will be a brutal long-session, and it demands courage, integrity and humility.
“For too long, closed-door meetings have taken place in basements and office buildings. The same people who claim to want ‘everyone to have a seat at the table’ don’t even let us in the room, and it has had deadly consequences.
"For too long, children, seniors, veterans—our most vulnerable populations—have been subjected to failed public policy that has made them the collateral damage of a broken system. I will not stand for it.
“The upcoming caucus leadership elections and legislative session present opportunity to charge forward with courage, and deeply-held responsibility and conviction, and that is the message I will be bringing to my fellow colleagues.
"That being said, I will not be running for House Minority Leader, but I will hope that the House Republicans choose wisely for this very important role.
“God Bless Oregon and God Bless the United States.”
Source: Jonathan Lockwood
_________________________________________
Articles for November 19, 2018 |
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
OREGON AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2018 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2018 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.