Nov-19-2018 12:53 Oregon Rep Bill Post Addresses Upcoming Leadership Elections "I believe our caucus must not cower to the intimidation, hostage-holding and politics of identity-exploitation..."

Supporters have urged state Rep. Bill Post, R-Keizer, to run for House Minority Leader.

Photo: billpost.us

(SALEM, Ore.) - Following the general election, each party will choose returning and new members to serve in leadership roles like the Speaker of the House, Senate President, etc. The House Republican caucus elects House Minority Leader, House Minority Deputy Leader and House Minority Whip. Once those members are elected by their peers, the leadership team appoints certain assistant leaders who will help steer the caucus on certain issues. Following the Thanksgiving holiday, House Republicans will be holding their leadership elections. Amid party concerns and discussions about how to approach the upcoming legislative session, which will be directed by a Democrat supermajority, activists and supporters have urged state Rep. Bill Post, R-Keizer, to run for House Minority Leader. Post released the following statement: “The Democrat supermajority will introduce everything we have successfully fended off in recent years. A sales tax, firearms confiscation, and more extreme social issues-centered legislation. "These are issues I’m well-known for fighting and I believe our caucus must not cower to the intimidation, hostage-holding and politics of identity-exploitation exacted by Democrats like Kate Brown, Tina Kotek, Jennifer Williamson and Diego Hernandez. “I am very grateful that many grassroots activists, political strategists, government affairs professionals, family and friends, colleagues and supporters have come together urging me to run for House Minority Leader. "The position presents a privilege to lead the caucus in what will be a brutal long-session, and it demands courage, integrity and humility. “For too long, closed-door meetings have taken place in basements and office buildings. The same people who claim to want ‘everyone to have a seat at the table’ don’t even let us in the room, and it has had deadly consequences. "For too long, children, seniors, veterans—our most vulnerable populations—have been subjected to failed public policy that has made them the collateral damage of a broken system. I will not stand for it. “The upcoming caucus leadership elections and legislative session present opportunity to charge forward with courage, and deeply-held responsibility and conviction, and that is the message I will be bringing to my fellow colleagues. "That being said, I will not be running for House Minority Leader, but I will hope that the House Republicans choose wisely for this very important role. “God Bless Oregon and God Bless the United States.” Source: Jonathan Lockwood _________________________________________

