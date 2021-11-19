53 More COVID-19 Deaths in Oregon

SNc Channels:



(PORTLAND, Ore.) - There are 53 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,803; and 1,935 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, according to the Oregon Health Authority as of 12:01 a.m. today. This brings the state total of cases to 380,091. The 53 new deaths and 1,935 new cases reported today include data recorded by counties for the three-day period between Nov. 12, Nov. 13 and Nov. 14. COVID-19 Hospitalizations The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 461, which is 13 more than yesterday. There are 109 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 10 fewer than yesterday. There are 74 available adult ICU beds out of 687 total (11% availability) and 351 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,074 (9% availability). The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity. Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms. Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain. More information about hospital capacity can be found here. Vaccinations in Oregon Today, OHA reported that 10,086 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Nov. 14. Of that total, 2,432 were initial doses, 201 were second doses and 3,729 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 3,700 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Nov. 14. The seven-day running average is now 16,421 doses per day. Oregon has now administered 3,438,809 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 31,186 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,130,605 doses of Moderna and 236,012 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 2,879,298 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,635,155 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. These data are preliminary and subject to change. Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today. Cases and deaths The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (39), Clackamas (168), Clatsop (10), Columbia (21), Coos (29), Crook (23), Curry (12), Deschutes (210), Douglas (59), Gilliam (2), Harney (6), Hood River (8), Jackson (79), Jefferson (44), Josephine (56), Klamath (53), Lake (1), Lane (115), Lincoln (18), Linn (87), Malheur (19), Marion (198), Morrow (8), Multnomah (308), Polk (38), Sherman (6), Tillamook (14), Umatilla (31), Union (14), Wasco (23), Washington (180) and Yamhill (53). Oregon reports 1,094 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Nov. 12, 426 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Nov. 13 and 415 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Nov. 14. Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our web page (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information INFORMATIONAL LINKS (COVID-19): OREGON RESPONSE : The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

