Police Arrest Man for Murder of Kenny Kalugin

Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office



(SALEM, Ore.) - Shortly after 7:00 am Friday, Nov 10, Salem Police officers responded to an alley west of the 1800 block of Liberty St NE on a report of an unconscious subject in a vehicle. Officers and medics located an adult male victim in a vehicle and confirmed that he was deceased.

The victim was identified as 37-year old Kenny Kalugin of Gervais. Autopsy results indicated that Kalugin died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Salem Police Detectives, with the assistance of the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police SWAT, arrested a subject on multiple outstanding warrants on the evening of November 13, then later charged him in the murder of Kenny Kalugin.

21-year old Jose Ricardo Barboza-Manzo, of Cloverdale, was located at a residence in unincorporated Tillamook County on Monday afternoon. When he refused to obey commands to exit the residence, Oregon State Police SWAT was activated to assist in the arrest.

Barbanzo-Manzo later surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

In addition to warrants for his arrest on charges of Felony Attempting to Elude, Misdemeanor Attempting to Elude, Reckless Driving and Harassment, Detectives later charged him with Aggravated Murder, Robbery in the First Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon in the murder of Kenny Kalugin that occurred on November 10.

This investigation is continuing.

