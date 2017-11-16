Police Arrest Man for Murder of Kenny Kalugin

|
Thursday November 16, 2017
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Nov-14-2017 23:20TweetFollow @OregonNews
Police Arrest Man for Murder of Kenny KaluginSalem-News.com
Oregon State Police SWAT was activated to assist in the arrest.
(SALEM, Ore.) - Shortly after 7:00 am Friday, Nov 10, Salem Police officers responded to an alley west of the 1800 block of Liberty St NE on a report of an unconscious subject in a vehicle. Officers and medics located an adult male victim in a vehicle and confirmed that he was deceased.
The victim was identified as 37-year old Kenny Kalugin of Gervais. Autopsy results indicated that Kalugin died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.
Salem Police Detectives, with the assistance of the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police SWAT, arrested a subject on multiple outstanding warrants on the evening of November 13, then later charged him in the murder of Kenny Kalugin.
21-year old Jose Ricardo Barboza-Manzo, of Cloverdale, was located at a residence in unincorporated Tillamook County on Monday afternoon. When he refused to obey commands to exit the residence, Oregon State Police SWAT was activated to assist in the arrest.
Barbanzo-Manzo later surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.
In addition to warrants for his arrest on charges of Felony Attempting to Elude, Misdemeanor Attempting to Elude, Reckless Driving and Harassment, Detectives later charged him with Aggravated Murder, Robbery in the First Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon in the murder of Kenny Kalugin that occurred on November 10.
This investigation is continuing.
_________________________________________
Oregon | Fatal | Shooting | Most Commented on
Articles for November 14, 2017 | Articles for November 15, 2017
Quick Links
AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
OREGON STATEWIDE
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
SHERIDAN, Ore.
DININGWalery's Premium Pizza
WEST SALEM
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
SALEM
WINERIESEola Hills Winery
RICKREALL, OR
CANNA-BUSINESSCannaMedicine
SALEM & NEWPORT
Alpha Alternative Solutions LLC
KEIZER
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.