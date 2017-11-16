Thursday November 16, 2017
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe

Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com

~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP

 

Nov-14-2017 23:20printcomments

Police Arrest Man for Murder of Kenny Kalugin

Salem-News.com

Oregon State Police SWAT was activated to assist in the arrest.

fatal shooting
21-year old Jose Ricardo Barboza-Manzo, of Cloverdale, arrested on multiple charges.
Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office

(SALEM, Ore.) - Shortly after 7:00 am Friday, Nov 10, Salem Police officers responded to an alley west of the 1800 block of Liberty St NE on a report of an unconscious subject in a vehicle. Officers and medics located an adult male victim in a vehicle and confirmed that he was deceased.

The victim was identified as 37-year old Kenny Kalugin of Gervais. Autopsy results indicated that Kalugin died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Salem Police Detectives, with the assistance of the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police SWAT, arrested a subject on multiple outstanding warrants on the evening of November 13, then later charged him in the murder of Kenny Kalugin.

21-year old Jose Ricardo Barboza-Manzo, of Cloverdale, was located at a residence in unincorporated Tillamook County on Monday afternoon. When he refused to obey commands to exit the residence, Oregon State Police SWAT was activated to assist in the arrest.

Barbanzo-Manzo later surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

In addition to warrants for his arrest on charges of Felony Attempting to Elude, Misdemeanor Attempting to Elude, Reckless Driving and Harassment, Detectives later charged him with Aggravated Murder, Robbery in the First Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon in the murder of Kenny Kalugin that occurred on November 10.

This investigation is continuing.

_________________________________________



Salem-News.com Top Stories

Comments Leave a comment on this story.
Name:

All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.


[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


Articles for November 14, 2017 | Articles for November 15, 2017 		Premium cannabis delivered to your door 503-585-2697
Tribute to Palestine and to the incredible courage, determination and struggle of the Palestinian People. ~Dom Martin
Call 503-362-6858 to Order Ahead or for Party Reservations!

Quick Links

AUCTIONS

Auction Masters & Appraisals
OREGON STATEWIDE

CONSTRUCTION SERVICES

Roofing and Contracting
SHERIDAN, Ore.

DINING

Walery's Premium Pizza
WEST SALEM
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
SALEM

WINERIES

Eola Hills Winery
RICKREALL, OR

CANNA-BUSINESS

CannaMedicine
SALEM & NEWPORT
Alpha Alternative Solutions LLC
KEIZER

Advertise with Salem-News

Contact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Annual Hemp Festival & Event Calendar
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy