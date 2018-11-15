Thursday November 15, 2018
Nov-13-2018

USA Cities with the Worst Drinking Water

Salem-News.com

Even short term exposure to some chemicals can cause severe health effects.

drinking water

(SALEM, Ore.) - Unknown to most Americans, the U.S is facing a major water crisis. Every single day children, elderly, and water lovers drink contaminated water that is full of chemicals and diseases. Yes, it's the 21st century and we are facing the same problems as in the Medieval times.

You may think that poorer states are the ones more likely at risk. However, numerous well-off states are facing this crisis. It's making us sick and no one is doing anything about it.

In fact, the Environmental Working Group & Optima Institute has concluded a study which shows that there's “a total of 316 contaminants in water supplied to 256 million Americans in 48,000 communities in 45 states”.

What's even more shocking is the fact that Detroit, Washington D.C, and Salt Lake City has failed to submit information. Are they trying to hide something?

Let's take a look at the facts.

Dallas, Texas

  • Number of contaminants that exceed health guidelines: 10
  • Other detected contaminants: 23
  • Worrying chemicals found: Arsenic, Lead, and Benzene

The total number of population served by the community water systems is of 12 million people. This means that 12 million people drink lead and arsenic every single day. The worst thing about it is the fact that not all of these people know this. Children and the elderly are fetched contaminated water every single day. Up to 43% of the total population in Texas, is suffering from the consequences of drinking harmful chemicals.

As the months and years pass, more and more people die from lead poisoning. The build-up attacks the body's normal function. The heart, kidneys, reproductive organs, and the nervous system are eaten away as you drink the contaminated water.

Lately, there's a big interest in being healthy and drinking water. So, what do you do when the water you are drinking is slowly killing you?

Las Vegas, Nevada

  • Number of contaminants that exceed health guidelines: 11
  • Other detected contaminants: 26
  • Worrying chemical found: Uranium

Ah, Las Vegas, the city of all possibilities. With uranium, the radioactive element can really show you the other side of the world. Did you know that the long-term effects of it are cancer and other kidney diseases? By drinking the chemical-filled water you are putting your body in danger.

It can also damage your:

  • Autoimmune function
  • Reproductive function
  • Bones
  • Lungs

The most effective way to get rid of contaminants is by simply cleaning the water yourself. Don't rely on anyone else. Therefore, it is highly recommended that you consider protecting your loved ones by installing a water filter. They are capable of removing up to 99% of these at all times. They require low maintenance and they will be an investment worthy of your time.

San Diego, California

  • Number of contaminants that exceed health guidelines: 8
  • Other detected contaminants: 22
  • Worrying chemical found: Tetrachloroethylene (TTHMs)

The International Agency for Research on Cancer has classified TTHM as carcinogenic to humans. If you're exposed to it for many years, you can develop cancer such as:

  • Bladder cancer
  • non-Hodgkin lymphoma
  • Esophageal cancer

There are over 700,000 children in the county and all of these children are at risk of developing serious health problems if TTHM is not completely removed from the water. In fact, the adults seem to be the most at risk. This is due to the fact that if this chemical is consumed long-term it can have adverse reproductive effects.

This includes menstrual disorders, altered sperm structure, and reduced fertility. Furthermore, the most serious side effect is that pregnant women exposed to it can face birth defects of the fetus. An unborn baby can be negatively affected by drinking contaminated water.

Omaha, Nebraska

  • Number of contaminants that exceed health guidelines: 4
  • Other detected contaminants: 18
  • Worrying chemicals found: Atrazine, Nitrate, Nitrate Manganese and TTHM

Short-term exposure will mean low blood pressure, muscle spasms, weight loss, and damage to the adrenal glands. If you continue to drink the chemical-filled water, you put yourself and those you love at risk of developing cancer, cardiovascular damage, and muscle degeneration. Thus, don't damage your health just because you don't want to spend some money, it is worth the small investment.

All of the capital that will go towards water purification systems will protect you from the disease that will be more costly to treat. Why spend your life savings trying to get well, when you can invest in a water filter.

Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept.

_________________________________________



