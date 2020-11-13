SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Nov-12-2020 22:45 TweetFollow @OregonNews Book Release: Oregon's N. Santiam Canyon---Before it Burned The Canyon Cuts Both Ways/hidden stories—Sixteen overlapping stories from the heart of Oregon’s North Santiam Canyon

The Canyon Cuts Both Ways, by Dan T. Cox

(RIDGEFIELD, WA) - Short stories are what to read when you don’t have time to read. That insight is part of what drives indie author Dan T. Cox, whose second short story collection—The Canyon Cuts Both Ways/hidden stories—is now available. The book, which is categorized as up-market commercial fiction, has earned strong literary reviews to date. “In the style of Steinbeck, with the sharp, rural way of life of Flannery O’Connor. "The language is rich and alive ...with wonderful descriptions of nature and the natural world; the words possessing a lyrical quality that make it seem like they might be accompanied by music,” said the San Francisco Book Review. Readers’ Favorite had this to say in their 5 star review: “I honestly felt like an interloper, and it was fascinating. And I write this review from a sofa in London, longing for a trip to discover the little space in the huge canyon in Oregon.” “...Cox’s storytelling illuminates human truths and offers keen insight into the human experience,” wrote Kirkus Reviews. Cox crafted the overlapping stories in this collection to draw readers into Oregon’s North Santiam Canyon, recently in the news because of wildfire. The powerful sense of place anchoring this cohesive work nearly elevates that canyon to the status of full-blown character—one with an omnipresent impact on the psychology of its inhabitants. “One of my goals with these stories is to let readers slip in alongside the characters in a way that makes them feel immersed in what takes place,” said Cox. “But more importantly, I want readers to feel some level of satisfaction.” Cox was born in 1953 in Corvallis, Oregon. He grew up in Oregon’s North Santiam Canyon, earned a journalism degree from the University of Oregon, became part of Portland’s advertising creative community, and now lives in Ridgefield, Washington. To learn more, please visit: www.dantcox.com. The new title is now available at indie bookstores nationwide via IndieBound.org, and online. _________________________________________

Oregon | Health | Environment | Most Commented on





Articles for November 12, 2020 | Articles for November 13, 2020