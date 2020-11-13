Stormy Weather Makes Dangerous Conditions on Oregon Coast

|
Friday November 13, 2020
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Nov-12-2020 23:34TweetFollow @OregonNews
Stormy Weather Makes Dangerous Conditions on Oregon CoastSalem-News.com
Coast Guard urges caution for forecast weather conditions and "King Tides"
(ASTORIA, Ore.) - The Coast Guard would like to make the public aware of dangerous conditions expected to occur offshore and along the coastal Pacific Northwest this weekend, starting as early as Friday.
The National Weather Service has issued storm warnings, high wind advisories and hazardous seas warnings for much of the Washington and Oregon coasts, lasting as late as Saturday evening.
In addition to the arriving storm, King Tides and resulting "sneaker waves" are expected. These dangerous conditions can happen suddenly and result in beach-goers being swept offshore.
A King Tide is a popular, non-scientific term people often use to describe exceptionally high tides.
"Sneaker waves represent one of the largest weather threats to beach-goers in the Pacific Northwest", said Lt. Micaela Crabtree, command duty officer, 13th Coast Guard District.
"These large, deadly waves usually follow a period of calm which often results in individuals relaxing their awareness of the potential dangers of the ocean. It is essential to remain vigilant."
In recent years, the Coast Guard has responded to multiple persons swept offshore by sneaker waves. Cold water temperatures mean a heightened danger of hypothermia, and rough seas can pose challenges during search and rescue operations.
The Coast Guard encourages the public to always be aware of dangerous and changing conditions and to stay away from low-lying coastal areas. Flood warnings are also in effect.
For more information regarding King Tides visit the NOAA link below. https://oceanservice.noaa.gov/facts/kingtide.html
Source: US Coast Guard/Oregon
_________________________________________
Salem-News Weather Related Links: Seven day weather forecast | Weather Stories | Road Conditions | Road Cameras
Articles for November 12, 2020 | Articles for November 13, 2020
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2020 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2020 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.