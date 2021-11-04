Thursday November 4, 2021
Virginia & New Jersey Gubernatorial Elections

Ralph Stone, Salem-News.com Commentary

The voters see a party in disarray.

Photo by Author

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA.) - Democrats are their own worst enemies. Consider that the Trump-endorsed Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia gubernatorial race and New Jersey Democrat Phil Murphy’s race for reelection, supposedly a slam dunk win, turned into a nail biter.

I lay much of the blame on Sen. Manchin and Sen. Sinema for sabotaging the reconciliation bill and their unwillingness to support reform of the Senate filibuster rule to pass voting rights bills.

If these bills had passed, voters would have had reasons to vote Democrat. But instead of advancing President Biden’s agenda, the voters see a party in disarray.

As a result, the 2022 and 2024 elections do not bode well for the Democrats, especially with the many state voter suppression laws in place.

Are you ready for the frightening possibility of a President Trump again, a Senate Majority Leader McConnell again, and Rep. McCarthy as the House Speaker? I’m not.

