Cleanup Efforts Continuing along Hwy 38 After Fatal Crash

A 2012 Kenworth truck towing double fuel tanks struck a large black cow standing in the road, then lost control, went off the road and struck a power pole.



Photo: OSP (10/22/2018)



(SCOTTSBURG, Ore.) - The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality continues to oversee cleanup and monitoring near the site of an Oct. 22 truck crash and fuel release on Oregon 38.

(SEE: Fatal Truck Crash Caused by Cow in the Road)

The truck was carrying around 7,500 gallons of gasoline and 2,500 gallons of diesel when it crashed. About 850 gallons of mixed fuel were recovered immediately and over 9,000 gallons were released.

Crews completed excavating the westbound lane of Highway 38 near mile maker 21 on Wednesday and today will start excavating beneath the eastbound side.

So far, 12,000 tons of contaminated soil has been removed from the site. The soil is being taken to Short Mountain Landfill south of Eugene.

Samples taken from the Umpqua River have not shown gasoline or diesel. Samples are being collected from the river. Drinking water wells in the area have not been impacted. Gasoline and diesel have been detected in groundwater and monitoring wells have been placed on site to assess groundwater contamination on a longer-term basis.

Cleanup operations are expected to last at least several more days. Oregon 38 will be limited to a single lane through next week. Flaggers will provide 24-hour traffic control, and motorists should expect delays of 15-20 minutes through the work zone.

Visit www.TripCheck.com for the latest information about road closures and travel impacts.

Source: Oregon State Police

