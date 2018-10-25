Fatal Truck Crash Caused by Cow in the Road

Photo: OSP



(DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore.) - Monday night, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to the scene of a fatal commercial motor vehicle crash on Hwy 38 mile post 21, near Scottsburg in Douglas County.

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 9:45 p.m., Oct 22nd, a 2012 Kenworth truck towing double fuel tanks was westbound on Hwy 38 when it struck a large black cow standing in the roadway.

The truck then lost control and traveled off the roadway and struck a power pole.

The operator of the truck, 59-year old Charles Stephens, from Eugene, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cow is deceased.

The commercial motor vehicle was carrying 7500 gallons of gasoline and 2500 gallons of diesel fuel. An unknown amount of each substance has leaked out of the tanks. Hazmat/cleanup crews are on scene assessing the amount of the leak and the environmental impact.

Traffic was controlled by flaggers as Hwy 38 was closed throughout the morning and early afternoon while the spill was cleaned and contained.

OSP was assisted by Scottsburg Fire and Rescue, Elkton Fire and Rescue, Reedsport Fire and Rescue, Roseburg Hazmat, North Douglas County Fire, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Lower Umpqua Ambulance, Douglas Electric Cooperative, and ODOT.

Source: Oregon State Police

