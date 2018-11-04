Sunday November 4, 2018
ODOT Closes Old McKenzie Pass Highway

Predicted snow causes this Seasonal Closure

OR Hwy 242 closed
Old OR Hwy 242 is closed for the season.
(BEND, Ore.) - With snow in the Oregon Cascades predicted over the next week, maintenance managers with the Oregon Department of Transportation have made the decision to close the Old McKenzie Pass Highway (OR 242), for the winter/snow season effective Monday, November 5 at dawn.

ODOT’s records indicate that the earliest closure of the Old McKenzie Pass Highway occurred on October 18, 1996. The latest closure happened on January 10, 1939.

This closure is therefore, happening when expected. It will reopen in Summer 2019, when the snows have melted and travel is again safe on the old highway.

SEE ALSO:
Old McKenzie Pass Highway Opens for Summer Season (2017);
Old McKenzie Pass Highway Now Open (2009)

Salem-News Traffic Related Links: Road Conditions | Road Cameras | Seven day weather forecast

©2018 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


