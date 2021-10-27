|
Tuesday November 2, 2021
Nov-01-2021
Israel Approves New Settlements
Ralph Stone, Salem-News.com Commentary
(SAN FRANCISCO, CA.) - On October 27, 2021, Israel approved about 3,000 new settler homes in the occupied West Bank, a day after the United States issued its strongest rebuke yet of such construction.
These are the first settlements approved under Prime Minister Naftali Bennett who succeeded Benjamin Netanyahu in June.
As of May 2021, there are between 600,000 and 750,000 Israeli settlers living in at least 250 illegal settlements (130 official, 120 unofficial) in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem Israeli land grabs are expected to continue.
Israel is slowly nibbling in small increments the territory claimed for a Palestinian state -- death by a thousand cuts.
Although, successive Israeli governments have expanded settlements, making an internationally backed two-state solution — a state of Palestine arising alongside Israel — increasingly unlikely, which I suspect is one of the goals of Israeli settlement building.
