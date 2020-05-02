|
Saturday May 30, 2020
|
COVID-19 Claims Three More Oregon Lives
Seven of the new total cases are related to the Townsend Farms outbreak.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 151, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 49 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 4,086.
The cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (4), Deschutes (1), Jefferson (1), Malheur (5), Marion (11), Multnomah (10), Umatilla (2), Wasco (1), Washington (12), Yamhill (2).
Note: Due to data reconciliation, the Lincoln County case count decreased by one. A confirmed case had been counted twice.
Oregon’s 149th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman from Clackamas County, who tested positive on May 8 and died on May 16 at her residence.
Oregon’s 150th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man from Multnomah County, who tested positive on May 6 and died on May 26 at Providence Portland Medical Center.
Oregon’s 151st COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Polk County, who tested positive on May 1. Additional information about his death is still pending.
The OHA suggests that citizens access the Oregon COVID-19 Daily Update every day. It is a detailed look at COVID-19 in Oregon, including testing data, hospital capacity, and cases broken down by demographic information such as age groups, gender, race and ethnicity.
Public feedback sought on State Health Improvement Plan strategiesOHA, working with more than 100 community partners, is launching the 2020-2024 State Health Improvement Plan as a tool for Oregon’s recovery from COVID-19. The plan outlines strategies needed to address disparities made worse by the health crisis.
The prioritized disparities include:
The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the short- and long-term trajectory in each of these five priority areas, making implementation of the plan even more critical. OHA remains on track to launch the 2020-2024 SHIP this August.
The public is invited to help inform strategies through online surveys in English and Spanish or by providing written feedback. More information about the 2020-2024 State Health Improvement Plan can be found here.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Source(s): Oregon Health Authority
