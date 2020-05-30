COVID-19 Restrictions Ease as 100 Deadliest Days Begin for Teen Drivers

|
Saturday May 30, 2020
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
May-28-2020 17:14TweetFollow @OregonNews
COVID-19 Restrictions Ease as 100 Deadliest Days Begin for Teen DriversSalem-News.com
New data looks at 10 years of fatal teen crash rates between Memorial Day and Labor Day
(SALEM, Ore.) - AAA finds that the 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day are when the number of crash fatalities involving teen drivers rise. In Oregon, 86 people died in crashes involving teen drivers from 2008 to 2018 during the “100 Deadliest Days.” Nationwide, more than 8,300 people died in these crashes—that’s more than seven people a day each summer.
This year, the combination of schools closed, activities curtailed, summer jobs canceled, and COVID-19 restrictions being lifted could prove deadly as teens take to the road this summer.
“The last decade of crash data show shows that teens continue to be over-represented in crashes and summertime marks an increase of fatal crashes for this age group,” said Dr. David Yang, Executive Director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.
“Our data analysis has found that for every mile driven, new teen drivers ages 16-17 years old are three times more likely to be involved in a deadly crash compared to adults.”
Due to their inexperience, teen drivers are at a higher risk of crashes. According to the new AAA Foundation Traffic Safety Culture Index, about 72% of teen drivers aged 16-18 admitted to having engaged in at least one of the following risky behaviors in the past 30 days:
AAA has advice for parents:
AAA has helpful tools for parents and teens:
“Parents are the key to keeping teens safe behind the wheel,” says Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho.
“It’s very important to talk to your teens about the dangers of distracted driving, speeding and impaired driving. Kids may roll their eyes but they really do want to hear your advice.
"It’s also critical for parents to model good behavior because your teens won’t take you seriously if you don’t follow your own advice.”
Source: AAA/Oregon
_________________________________________
Articles for May 27, 2020 | Articles for May 28, 2020 | Articles for May 29, 2020
Support
Salem-News.com:
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
OREGON AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
ONLINE SHOPPINGSpecial Occasion Dresses
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
googlec507860f6901db00.html
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2020 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2020 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.