Wednesday May 29, 2019
May-27-2019

Oregon National Guard in Memorial Day Events Around the State

Salem-News.com

Our Nation’s Vietnam veterans and veterans from all eras were honored.

Salem-News.com
Brigadier General William J. Prendergast, Oregon Army National Guard Land Component Commander. (National Guard photo by Zach Holden, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

(SALEM, Ore.) - Authorized by Congress, established under the Secretary of Defense, and launched by President Obama on May 25, 2012, the Vietnam War Commemoration recognizes all men and women who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces from Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975.

National Guard photo by Zach Holden,
Oregon Military Department Public Affairs

Nine million Americans, approximately 6.4 million living today, served during that period, and the commemoration makes no distinction between veterans who served in-county, in-theater, or were stationed elsewhere during those 20 years.

All answered the call of duty. The proclamation extends the commemoration from its inaugural event on Memorial Day 2012 through Veterans Day 2025.

Brigadier General William J. Prendergast, Oregon Army National Guard Land Component Commander, delivered the Memorial Day address to those in attendance at Beaverton Veterans Memorial Park.

Veterans, family members, friends and others gathered at the Oregon Vietnam Veterans Memorial to remember the sacrifices of service members in the Vietnam War and all other wars this Memorial Day, in Portland, Oregon, May 27, 2019.

National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brandon Boyd,
142nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

President Trump, in his 2017 presidential proclamation, stated:

“Throughout this Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War, and every March 29 thereafter, we will honor all those who answered our Nation’s call to duty. We vow to never again confuse personal disapproval of war with prejudice against those who honorably wear the uniform of our Armed Forces. With conviction, our Nation pledges our enduring respect, our continuing care, and our everlasting commitment to all Vietnam veterans.”

Air National Guard photo by Airman First Class Adam Smith,
173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

In Klamath Falls, Oregon, two F-15 Eagles assigned to the 173rd Fighter Wing based in Klamath Falls conduct a flyover in support of the Klamath Falls Memorial Day Parade, May 27, 2019.

The 173rd FW is the sole F-15C training base for the United Sates Air Force, producing some of the worlds best air-to-air combat pilot.

During the Memorial Day program held at Beaverton Veterans Memorial Park in Beaverton, Oregon, May 27, 2019, Staff Sgt. Jackson Ryan & Sgt. Paul Marcinuk, assigned to Bravo Battery 2-218 Field Artillery, Oregon Army National Guard conducted a howitzer salute.

Members of the Willamette National Cemetery Joint posted the Colors during Memorial Day ceremony, May 27, 2019, Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, Oregon.

A Howitzer Salute by Alpha Battery 2-218th Field Artillery, Oregon Army National Guard during a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, Oregon, May 27, 2019.

_________________________________________



