Oregon National Guard in Memorial Day Events Around the State

|
Wednesday May 29, 2019
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
May-27-2019 19:19TweetFollow @OregonNews
Oregon National Guard in Memorial Day Events Around the StateSalem-News.com
Our Nation’s Vietnam veterans and veterans from all eras were honored.
(SALEM, Ore.) - Authorized by Congress, established under the Secretary of Defense, and launched by President Obama on May 25, 2012, the Vietnam War Commemoration recognizes all men and women who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces from Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975.
Nine million Americans, approximately 6.4 million living today, served during that period, and the commemoration makes no distinction between veterans who served in-county, in-theater, or were stationed elsewhere during those 20 years.
All answered the call of duty. The proclamation extends the commemoration from its inaugural event on Memorial Day 2012 through Veterans Day 2025.
Brigadier General William J. Prendergast, Oregon Army National Guard Land Component Commander, delivered the Memorial Day address to those in attendance at Beaverton Veterans Memorial Park.
Veterans, family members, friends and others gathered at the Oregon Vietnam Veterans Memorial to remember the sacrifices of service members in the Vietnam War and all other wars this Memorial Day, in Portland, Oregon, May 27, 2019.
“Throughout this Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War, and every March 29 thereafter, we will honor all those who answered our Nation’s call to duty. We vow to never again confuse personal disapproval of war with prejudice against those who honorably wear the uniform of our Armed Forces. With conviction, our Nation pledges our enduring respect, our continuing care, and our everlasting commitment to all Vietnam veterans.”
The 173rd FW is the sole F-15C training base for the United Sates Air Force, producing some of the worlds best air-to-air combat pilot.
During the Memorial Day program held at Beaverton Veterans Memorial Park in Beaverton, Oregon, May 27, 2019, Staff Sgt. Jackson Ryan & Sgt. Paul Marcinuk, assigned to Bravo Battery 2-218 Field Artillery, Oregon Army National Guard conducted a howitzer salute.
Members of the Willamette National Cemetery Joint posted the Colors during Memorial Day ceremony, May 27, 2019, Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, Oregon.
A Howitzer Salute by Alpha Battery 2-218th Field Artillery, Oregon Army National Guard during a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, Oregon, May 27, 2019.
_________________________________________
Articles for May 27, 2019 |
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2019 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2019 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.