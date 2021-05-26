Idanha Man Arrested for Kidnapping and Strangulation

Photo: Linn County Jail



(LINN COUNTY, Ore.) - Sunday night around 11:53 p.m., Linn County deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Cedar Avenue in Idanha.

The suspect, 52-year old Christopher Walker, from Idanha, reportedly forced his ex-girlfriend into a room at her residence and strangled her.

Walker let go of the victim when she tried to call 911, according to Police. The incident was witnessed by another adult person in the residence. Walker lives in a travel trailer on the same property as his ex-girlfriend.

When deputies arrived, Walker was located and resisted arrest. He was eventually taken into custody and placed in the rear passenger seat of the police vehicle.

Walker then began slamming his head into the metal partition between the front and rear passenger seats. Deputies were able to control him to stop him from injuring himself further and medics were called to the scene.

Walker was transported to Salem Hospital for treatment before being lodged at the Linn County Jail. He is charged with Kidnapping in the First Degree, Strangulation and Resisting Arrest.

Source: Linn County Sheriff's Office

