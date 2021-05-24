Oregon House Adds Civics Education to Oregon High School Curriculum

|
Monday May 24, 2021
|
|
Oregon House Adds Civics Education to Oregon High School CurriculumSalem-News.com
Senate Bill 513 A requires that Oregon high school students receive one half-credit in civics education prior to graduation.
(SALEM, Ore.) - The Oregon House voted today to make education in civics a requirement for high school students. Senate Bill 513 A updates Oregon’s high school graduation requirements to also include one half-credit of civics.
“SB 513 A is a bill that begins the process of holding our schools accountable for teaching the next generation of Oregonians how to operate the most complex, complicated, and often confounding structure of self-governance in human history,” said Rep. Paul Evans (D-Monmouth).
“This bill is not a Panacea, but it is the foundation for a shared vocabulary. It will open the door to a larger more strategic investment in lifelong public service experiences and community-based opportunities for learning how to improve a neighborhood, a school, a community, and a nation.”
“In recent years, we have seen a growing mistrust of our democratic institutions, and an undermining of political norms,” said Rep. Teresa Alonso Leon (D-Woodburn).
“Providing students with a civics education where our diverse population can see themselves in it and promoting a greater understanding of how our governing bodies work will help repair some of that damage.”
SB 513 A, which passed with unanimous support, now heads to the Governor’s desk.
Source: Oregon State Legislature
