LAILA al-GHANDOUR -- The Face of Gaza Carnage

|
Wednesday May 23, 2018
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
May-22-2018 01:32TweetFollow @OregonNews
LAILA al-GHANDOUR -- The Face of Gaza CarnageDom Martin special to Salem-News.com
Over 60 people were killed by Israeli bullets on the 70th anniversary of the Nakba. Little Laila al-Ghandour was the youngest victim.
(LONDON) -
You can blame God for inducting her into existence only to have the Cartels of Debauchery -- exonerated -- for abducting her from co-existence!
You can blame her parents for being ethnically incarcerated and genetically branded as terrorists, as well as for being conditionally denied citizenry to any and all precincts of safety, freedom or flight!
You can blame the Will of the International Community for their sanctioned acrimony towards her crimeless fingerprints and footprints, lest they would have evolved into finding sanctuary in the Lost Scrolls of the Nakba!
But can elected politicians – who have seditiously metamorphosed into purveyors of doom and gloom – honestly look posterity in the face and pontificate that coexistence is today more secure and distinguished upon having extinguished -- so valiantly -- her timeless existence?
Do they have any more psychopathic vetoes left in their amoral treasuries?
~ Dom Martin
_________________________________________
Israel | Palestine | Racism | Justice | Most Commented on
Articles for May 21, 2018 | Articles for May 22, 2018 | Articles for May 23, 2018
Support
Salem-News.com:
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
OREGON AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
In Salem
Sign Up Now!
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2018 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2018 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.