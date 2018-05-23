Wednesday May 23, 2018
May-22-2018

LAILA al-GHANDOUR -- The Face of Gaza Carnage

Dom Martin special to Salem-News.com

Over 60 people were killed by Israeli bullets on the 70th anniversary of the Nakba. Little Laila al-Ghandour was the youngest victim.

Laila al-Ghandour
Baby Laila al-Ghandour's mother grieves at the funeral. She was a few hundred yards from the protests when Israel lobbed tear gas into the tents of innocent onlookers.
Photo: MetroUK

(LONDON) -

Laila al-Ghandour (RIP)

In Time's Iconography is the glaring testimonial of eight month old Laila al-Ghandour. She was born under occupation in Gaza and died on the 70th Anniversary of Nakba Day.

You can blame God for inducting her into existence only to have the Cartels of Debauchery -- exonerated -- for abducting her from co-existence!

You can blame her parents for being ethnically incarcerated and genetically branded as terrorists, as well as for being conditionally denied citizenry to any and all precincts of safety, freedom or flight!

You can blame the Will of the International Community for their sanctioned acrimony towards her crimeless fingerprints and footprints, lest they would have evolved into finding sanctuary in the Lost Scrolls of the Nakba!

But can elected politicians – who have seditiously metamorphosed into purveyors of doom and gloom – honestly look posterity in the face and pontificate that coexistence is today more secure and distinguished upon having extinguished -- so valiantly -- her timeless existence?

Do they have any more psychopathic vetoes left in their amoral treasuries?

~ Dom Martin

_________________________________________



©2018 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


Tribute to Palestine and to the incredible courage, determination and struggle of the Palestinian People. ~Dom Martin
