Quadruple Fatal Crash Interstate 5 near Rice Hill

Witnesses are being sought that saw the red Acura driving the wrong way on the freeway.



The two-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 154.



(DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore.) - Oregon State Police (OSP) is continuing the investigation into Saturday night’s quadruple fatal crash on Interstate 5 north of the Rice Hill area.

On May 19, 2018 at 9:33 p.m., OSP troopers and emergency responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 154.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a red Acura Integra was southbound on Interstate 5 when for unknown reasons turned around and went northbound in the southbound lanes.

The Acura Integra continued northbound in the southbound lanes and collided nearly head-on with a southbound Nissan Murano.

Both vehicles became engulfed in fire after the collision.

Bystanders were able to remove two passengers from the Nissan Murano.

Drivers of both vehicles were not able to be safely removed and died from injuries sustained in the crash. The two passengers that were removed from the Nissan Murano also both died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Names of all involved are not being released pending positive identifications and next of kin notifications being completed.

Investigators are looking for any witnesses that may have seen the red Acura Integra on Interstate 5 southbound prior to the crash. Those witnesses can call the Oregon State Police at 541-440-3333 and reference case number SP18-181178.

Interstate 5 southbound was closed for over five (5) hours. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) set up a detour.

OSP was assisted at the scene by ODOT, North Douglas Fire, South Lane Fire, Bay Cities Ambulance, Sutherlin Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Roseburg Towing. OSP was also assisted with the investigation by Clark County, Washington Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson County, Oregon Sheriff’s Office.

