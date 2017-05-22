SNc Channels:



May-20-2017 00:50 TweetFollow @OregonNews Why People Want to Go to the U.S. (the country not the State) The American dream is a concept of myth that is being pursued and successfully applied every day in the U.S.

The McKenzie River is a 90-mile tributary of the Willamette River in western Oregon in the United States.

Photo: Bonnie King, Salem-News.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - There are many reasons for which someone would want to travel to the U.S. When talking about the United States, it’s important to first differentiate the country from the State. The country represents the geographical settlement of the United States, whereas the State represents the governing authority and the various systems the country has put in place. So, people that travel to the U.S. in search of a better financial future don’t count here since we’re talking about what the U.S. as a country can offer. That being said, here are some of the top things that make people apply for U.S. visa and are worth ESTA VISA overall. The Relief When it comes to characterizing the United States, there are many words flying around constantly. One of the is “blessed”. Many people think that Americans are truly blessed because they live in a land that is extremely rich and features an abundance of different climates, reliefs and ecosystems altogether. There are lush forests and green fields, open deserts under the scorching sun, tempting beaches near the biggest waters on Earth, and even mountain regions where snowy tops reign as far as the horizon can stretch. Cultural Diversity A popular phrase is that “America was built by immigrants” as the country is home to a wide array of different cultures courtesy of people coming from all over the world to live there. This cultural diversity seeps into all branches of society such as religions, gastronomy, fashion, art and everything in-between. This kind of richness cannot be found in any other place, and many people seek to add to that cultural diversity. The American Dream The American dream is a concept of myth that is being pursued and successfully applied every day in the U.S. While it’s not lacking its own financial problems in different areas, many see the flashy side of the U.S., the one that ends up on their TV screens as celebrities like movie stars and famous musicians are enjoying the perks of Hollywood. Fauna The fauna is another important element that draws people to the United States. With so many environments making up the whole that is the U.S., you can correctly anticipate that there are a lot of species of animals too. Thousands of species of rare and common animals alike, the U.S. has everything from your average dog to mountain lions and alligators. These are some of the reasons why people are so fascinated with America and why they want to see themselves of the sandy shores of Miami or the mountain peaks of Colorado, and won’t stop until they see it done. Many of them indeed succeed and make it in the land of opportunity while others return home with memories of an epic vacation. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

