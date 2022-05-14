Thoughts on the Mass Shooting in Buffalo, NY

|
Thursday May 19, 2022
May-18-2022
Thoughts on the Mass Shooting in Buffalo, NYRalph Stone, Salem-News.com Commentary
The shooter — an 18-year old white male — was taken into custody.
(SAN FRANCISCO, CA.) - In another example of deja vu happening all over again, on May 14, 2022, at least ten mostly Black people were killed and three wounded outside and inside a Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, NY.
The supermarket is in a predominately Black neighborhood. The shooter — an 18-year old white male — was taken into custody.
This is the 198th mass shooting in the U.S. in 2022 in which four or more people were shot or killed, excluding the shooter.
It was revealed in a manifesto uploaded by the shooter that he is an adherent of the so-called “great replacement conspiracy" that white Americans are being “replaced” by people of color.
This white supremacist idea is that somehow, nonwhite people or outsiders or strangers or foreigners will overtake the United States via immigration, reproduction and seizure of political power.
Fox News’ Tucker Carlson is a promoter of this white supremacist idea.
Unfortunately, gun violence fueled by right-wing "pundits" has become as American as baseball, hot dogs, and apple pie. Unless something is done about gun violence at the federal level.
I fear that after all the sound and fury is over, the cycle of killings, hand wringing, and mourning will continue ad infinitum across this country.
