Friday May 19, 2017
May-18-2017
Colton Man Charged with Murder of his Mother
Bonnie King Salem-News.com
A tragic Mother's Day for a small Oregon town.
(CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore.) - On Mother's Day, the Sandy Police Department received a 911 call and responded to the Estacada Harvest Market Thriftway at about 2:15 p.m. The caller said that a male covered in blood and armed with a knife, ran into the store carrying what looked like a severed human head. He was not mistaken.
Other callers stated that the subject had stabbed a store employee. He, along with other store employees, disarmed the subject, and subdued him to await the arrival of the police.
The first officers on scene, from the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and the Sandy Police Department, found the subject subdued in a rear area of the store.
The injured store employee, 66-year old Michael Wagner, of Estacada, was treated on scene by Estacada Fire Department and American Medical Response paramedics before being transported to the hospital.
The suspect has been identified as 36-year old Joshua Lee Webb, of Colton. He was taken into police custody and later transported to the hospital for unknown injuries.
At 2:35 p.m. there was also a 911 call from the 25000 block of Elwood Rd. in Colton. The caller reported finding a deceased adult female inside a residence. Deputies responded to the scene, along with officers from the Oregon State Police and Molalla Police.
As the incident response progressed, the many responding officers determined that the severed human head belonged to the victim from the incident at the Elwood Road residence.
The victim in the homicide has been identified as 59-year old Tina Marie Webb, of Colton. She is the mother of Joshua Lee Webb. They both lived at the address on Elwood Rd.
Joshua Webb has been charged with Murder and Attempted Aggravated Murder. After being released from the hospital, he was booked into the Clackamas County Jail at 12:30 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2017.
Source: Clackamas Co. Sheriff's Office
_________________________________________
