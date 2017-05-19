SNc Channels:



May-17-2017 15:45 Surgeon General Murthy Not Facing Addiction in Confusing Report A bogus report will do nothing to slow down the deaths to prescription opioid "addiction".



(MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.) - Recently, President Trump relieved the Surgeon General of his prestigious position within the administration. Many supporters of Dr. Murthy were unhappy with Trump's decision. After all, a report had been issued entitled "Facing Addiction in America - The Surgeon General's Report on Alcohol, Drugs, and Health". Considering that the Obama administration all but ignored the massive prescription opioid epidemic in the country, Murthy actually issuing a report was monumental. So too was the length of the report -- approximately 500 pages. I went through the trouble of printing out and actually reading the Surgeon General's report. It was tedious, but I had to read for myself how Dr. Murthy was going to tackle the insurmountable destruction of life to the prescription opioid epidemic. This was a priority to me in my 15 years of research, writing and exposing the criminal activity as relates to this epidemic. What was new information in this report and what action was going to be taken immediately to at least slow down the epidemic? I came away frustrated, but with a reaffirmation that this horrific epidemic generates massive revenue for many people, politicians and organizations. Since the title of the Surgeon General's report was "Facing Addiction in America" and the "non-profit" organization entitled "Facing Addiction" was quick to take credit for collaborating with the Surgeon General on the report, I read furiously. My interest, of course, was peaked because I had written about the organization entitled "Facing Addiction" and their founding pioneer, George Soros. Many know that Soros has been referred to as the most evil man in the world and has promoted the legalization of all drugs in the U.S. -- legal and illegal. So why would the Surgeon General be associated with an organization founded by Soros? Maybe President Trump questioned it also. Here is a link to my article on this "non-profit": george-soros-evil-destroyer. So all you supporters of Dr. Murthy who were impressed with his report, ask yourselves these questions: Is addiction considered a disease?

Is substance use disorder considered a disease? If you need to know, the primary difference between suffering from a substance use disorder and addiction, it is that a person can have a use disorder without being addicted to a substance. Confused? Well don't feel bad, obviously the Surgeon General was also confused while collaborating with "Facing Addiction" and writing this bogus report. Remember "addiction" is the disease just as cancer is a disease and diabetes is a disease. They are not referred to as disorders. In the Surgeon General Report and the Soros founded "Facing Addiction" report, the word "addiction" appears 462 times. The word "addictive" 90 times. The term "substance use" appears 1,328 times and the word "abuse" appears 568 times. Remember addiction is the disease not substance use or abuse. Here is a link to the Surgeon General and George Soros organization "Facing Addiction" efforts to combat the prescription opioid epidemic: addiction.surgeongeneral.gov Photo ops with a Surgeon General exposed for a bogus report will do nothing to slow down the deaths to prescription opioid "addiction" -- and yes that is the disease killing your kids. LP - green is not your color - Kermit green and Brains green is. For all the love, faith, fun and surprise dips in the lake, I love you. _________________________________________

