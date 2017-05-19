SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com

Zip Weather





Weather Forecast

May-17-2017 23:47 TweetFollow @OregonNews The Advantages of a Second Passport for High-Net-Worth Individuals A second passport simplifies travel.

Photo: Salem-News.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - As a wealthy individual you may have a clear idea of the value of your assets, but do you know the value of your passport? A passport’s value is determined by the number of countries it allows you easy access to. If you are a seasoned traveler and a wealthy individual, you may understand the hassle of applying for visas and permits. Since most of it requires you to be there in person, it can be an incredible tax on your time. By acquiring a second passport, you open up your world of visa-free destinations and eliminate the frustration associated with traveling and conducting business around the globe. Why do Wealthy People need a Second Passport? If you are a wealthy individual from a third world nation or a nation that has strict controls on its people and their movements, then you can benefit from a second passport that gives you the freedom to travel anywhere you like. If you are a German passport holder, you are allowed unrestricted access to 177 countries. Whereas certain passports, like Chinese and Middle Eastern, have very limited access. By investing into a CBI program in a country like the USA or the UK, you have the opportunity to gain a valuable passport that can take you anywhere in the world. The Benefits of a Second Passport for Wealthy Individuals Here are some of the benefits that you can expect from a second passport for you and your family. Freedom of movement anywhere in the 26 countries of the Schengen area.

The ability to conduct business in the Eurozone.

Access to financial havens.

A second passport, complete with drivers license and national identity card for you, your spouse and your dependents under 21. What is CBI? CBI, or Citizenship By Investment programs, are developed by countries seeking capital to fund government approved projects. These projects, in turn, spur growth and advance the country's economy. Countries will either offer direct investment opportunities into government-approved projects to raise the funding they require or other means of direct investment such as purchasing property. These opportunities are available as part of the CBI program and can be applied for by citizens of any country. CBI Programs Available for Investors CBI programs are available from a variety of top-tier first world countries and other desirable tax havens. Some examples of valuable passports from around the globe are; Germany

Austria

United Kingdom

The Bahamas

Dominica

Cyprus

Nicaragua The scale of investment varies depending on the country, you can expect the average cost of investment to be anywhere from US $60,00o upwards. Using a Professional Service to Help you Obtain your Second Passport If the sound of a second passport is appealing to you, make your application today. To ensure that you experience a smooth application process, work with a professional CBI service that has the experience you need to handle your application all the way from initial submission of documents till the day you receive your second passport. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

Business | Technology | Most Commented on





Articles for May 16, 2017 | Articles for May 17, 2017 | Articles for May 18, 2017