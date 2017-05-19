The Advantages of a Second Passport for High-Net-Worth Individuals

|
Friday May 19, 2017
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
Zip Weather
Weather Forecast
|
May-17-2017 23:47TweetFollow @OregonNews
The Advantages of a Second Passport for High-Net-Worth IndividualsSalem-News.com Business
A second passport simplifies travel.
(SALEM, Ore.) - As a wealthy individual you may have a clear idea of the value of your assets, but do you know the value of your passport? A passport’s value is determined by the number of countries it allows you easy access to.
If you are a seasoned traveler and a wealthy individual, you may understand the hassle of applying for visas and permits. Since most of it requires you to be there in person, it can be an incredible tax on your time.
By acquiring a second passport, you open up your world of visa-free destinations and eliminate the frustration associated with traveling and conducting business around the globe.
Why do Wealthy People need a Second Passport?
If you are a wealthy individual from a third world nation or a nation that has strict controls on its people and their movements, then you can benefit from a second passport that gives you the freedom to travel anywhere you like.
If you are a German passport holder, you are allowed unrestricted access to 177 countries. Whereas certain passports, like Chinese and Middle Eastern, have very limited access.
By investing into a CBI program in a country like the USA or the UK, you have the opportunity to gain a valuable passport that can take you anywhere in the world.
The Benefits of a Second Passport for Wealthy Individuals
Here are some of the benefits that you can expect from a second passport for you and your family.
What is CBI?
CBI, or Citizenship By Investment programs, are developed by countries seeking capital to fund government approved projects. These projects, in turn, spur growth and advance the country's economy.
Countries will either offer direct investment opportunities into government-approved projects to raise the funding they require or other means of direct investment such as purchasing property.
These opportunities are available as part of the CBI program and can be applied for by citizens of any country.
CBI Programs Available for Investors
CBI programs are available from a variety of top-tier first world countries and other desirable tax havens. Some examples of valuable passports from around the globe are;
The scale of investment varies depending on the country, you can expect the average cost of investment to be anywhere from US $60,00o upwards.
Using a Professional Service to Help you Obtain your Second Passport
If the sound of a second passport is appealing to you, make your application today. To ensure that you experience a smooth application process, work with a professional CBI service that has the experience you need to handle your application all the way from initial submission of documents till the day you receive your second passport.
Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept.
_________________________________________
Articles for May 16, 2017 | Articles for May 17, 2017 | Articles for May 18, 2017
Quick Links
AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
OREGON STATEWIDE
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
SHERIDAN, Ore.
DININGWalery's Premium Pizza
WEST SALEM
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
SALEM
WINERIESEola Hills Winery
RICKREALL, OR
CANNA-BUSINESSCannaMedicine
SALEM & NEWPORT
Alpha Alternative Solutions LLC
KEIZER
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.