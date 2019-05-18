SNc Channels:



2019 MTMUS steel beam team member signing

Image: madeinalabama.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - On Tuesday, Mazda Toyota Manufacturing officially began development on their $1.6 billion development project. The company erected its first steel column in Alabama Limestone County, signaling the start of its major auto assembly construction plant, which will make 300,000 vehicles annually upon completion in 2021. This marks one of the largest development projects to ever come to the state. Vehicles that will be in production include the Toyota Corolla and a new Mazda crossover model. “Today marks an exciting milestone for the MTMUS team and the state of Alabama,” said Masashi Aihara, president of MTMUS. “We are fully committed to this project and we can now see the beginning of our new campus taking shape.Soon, we will be proud to say, ‘Built in Alabama’ with pride.” Members of the construction site celebrated with a small gathering. Thus far, they’ve used 3 million cubic yards of dirt to grade the site for preparation; enough to fill the Empire State building twice. They’ve used enough gravel to create the plant foundation to fill 46 Olympic-sized pools. By the end of this summer, 2,500 construction workers will be on the site. Construction officially began last November with a groundbreaking ceremony when a robot broke ground to the tune of “Sweet Home Alabama.” “We are proud to be here with Toyota, with whom we share the bond of pride in manufacturing,” said Kiyotaka Shobuda, Mazda’s senior managing executive officer at the groundbreaking ceremony. “We are proud to be breaking ground on a new ‘home’ here in Huntsville — a city that believes in the possibilities of technology and manufacturing and has striven to realize mankind’s greatest dream.” Today, the manufacturing realm is varied and shifting as it adopts new technology. Growing manufacturing businesses can alleviate startup costs by purchasing complex parts from used equipment providers like Machinery Network, while outsourcing production to other countries is still a thriving part of manufacturing. Today’s entrepreneurs seek to cut costs without cutting corners, and Mazda Toyota Manufacturing a good indication of that. Although heavy rains have fallen in the air, construction plans remain on schedule. Furthermore, the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing will create 4,000 jobs in the area. The average annual salary for those 4,000 employees will be $50,000. However, with record low unemployment rates, many people believe that the new construction site will not only provide jobs to locals, but will attract people from other towns and states as well. To encourage a more local workforce, the automobile makers have invested in long-term workforce. Mazda Toyota donated $750,000 to STEM-related programs in local schools and programs. “The Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA facility will power a new phase of growth for Alabama’s auto industry by acting as a magnet for substantial new investment and job-creation,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “We’re excited about this project because it positions us to build a new partnership with an innovative manufacturer in Mazda and deepen our established ties to an old friend in Toyota.” Source(s): madeinalabama.com, Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

