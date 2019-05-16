SNc Channels:



May-15-2019 16:53

Salem Police Officer Survives Shooting at Traffic Stop

38-year old Jaime Jimenez was booked into the Marion County Correctional Facility on multiple charges



(SALEM, Ore.) - Last night at about 8:30 a Salem Police officer was shot while conducting a traffic stop. According to officials, the officer, whose name has yet to be released, stopped a vehicle in the 500 block of Highland AV NE, and during the stop a male suspect shot at the officer. The suspect then fled in his vehicle. The injured officer was transported to Salem Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect's vehicle was located unoccupied shortly soon after. Tactical teams conducted a K-9 search in the area near Broadway AV NE and Locust ST NE. Residents in the area were asked to stay inside while the K-9 tracking took place. After more than four hours of K-9 searching, they turned the incident over to detectives and the suspect remained at-large. At 12:58 a.m., the Salem-Keizer School District issued a statement, closing an elementary school in the incident area: "Closed. HIGHLAND ELEMENTARY CLOSED WEDNESDAY

Dear Highland Elementary Community,

Due to the emergency situation last night involving the Salem Police Department, we cannot open school on Wednesday, May 15. There will be no buses, pre-school, classes, or after-school care. The campus is closed to employees, and our Office of Human Resources will follow up about next steps. Safety is always our most important priority, and we must follow the direction of the police department at this time. We apologize that we cannot allow our school to open, and we appreciate your flexibility as we receive additional direction from law enforcement." Then, early this morning, Salem Police SWAT surrounded an apartment in the 2600 block of Broadway ST NE where investigators believed Jimenez was hiding. After nearly an hour, negotiators were able to convince Jimenez to surrender peacefully. 38-year old Jaime Lee Jimenez, of Woodburn, was arrested at 8:40 a.m. Jimenez was booked into the Marion County Correctional Facility on multiple charges including Attempted Aggravated Murder with a Firearm, Assault II with a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. A woman who was in the apartment with Jimenez, 35-year old Amanda Cayetano, of Salem, was arrested on the charge of Hindering Prosecution in connection with the incident. The Salem Police officer who was injured in this incident has been released from Salem Health after receiving treatment for the gunshot wounds. The officer’s name will be released after she has notified her family members. Source: Salem Police Dept., Salem-Keizer School Dist. _________________________________________

