Salem Police Officer Survives Shooting at Traffic Stop

|
Thursday May 16, 2019
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
May-15-2019 16:53TweetFollow @OregonNews
Salem Police Officer Survives Shooting at Traffic StopSalem-News.com
38-year old Jaime Jimenez was booked into the Marion County Correctional Facility on multiple charges
(SALEM, Ore.) - Last night at about 8:30 a Salem Police officer was shot while conducting a traffic stop.
According to officials, the officer, whose name has yet to be released, stopped a vehicle in the 500 block of Highland AV NE, and during the stop a male suspect shot at the officer. The suspect then fled in his vehicle.
The injured officer was transported to Salem Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
The suspect's vehicle was located unoccupied shortly soon after. Tactical teams conducted a K-9 search in the area near Broadway AV NE and Locust ST NE. Residents in the area were asked to stay inside while the K-9 tracking took place.
After more than four hours of K-9 searching, they turned the incident over to detectives and the suspect remained at-large.
At 12:58 a.m., the Salem-Keizer School District issued a statement, closing an elementary school in the incident area:
"Closed. HIGHLAND ELEMENTARY CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Then, early this morning, Salem Police SWAT surrounded an apartment in the 2600 block of Broadway ST NE where investigators believed Jimenez was hiding. After nearly an hour, negotiators were able to convince Jimenez to surrender peacefully.
38-year old Jaime Lee Jimenez, of Woodburn, was arrested at 8:40 a.m. Jimenez was booked into the Marion County Correctional Facility on multiple charges including Attempted Aggravated Murder with a Firearm, Assault II with a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
A woman who was in the apartment with Jimenez, 35-year old Amanda Cayetano, of Salem, was arrested on the charge of Hindering Prosecution in connection with the incident.
The Salem Police officer who was injured in this incident has been released from Salem Health after receiving treatment for the gunshot wounds. The officer’s name will be released after she has notified her family members.
Source: Salem Police Dept., Salem-Keizer School Dist.
_________________________________________
Articles for May 15, 2019 |
|googlec507860f6901db00.html
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
OREGON AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2019 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2019 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.