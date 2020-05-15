8 Career Paths You Can Take with a Business Degree

SNc Channels:



Photo by Anna Shvets, Pexels

(SALEM, Ore.) - Finally achieving an academic degree is an extremely proud and pleasing moment for the majority of graduates. You may have been thinking about what you want to do now that you have this higher level of education, but with so many options available to you and after adjusting to life as a student, going out into the world can be a daunting experience. If you earned your qualification online, then you may feel more prepared, especially if you worked alongside your study. As a business graduate, you will be highly employable. There will be a range of careers out there that will be directly associated with your qualification. While most of these careers will be on offer to graduates in any business-related subject, some employers will want their applicants to have a business background or they may have definite requirements. The knowledge you have learned, the development of desirable skills and professional examinations you took to get your degree will serve you well when it comes to job applications. If you are unsure about the career paths you can take with a business degree or want to know more about them, read on as we discuss the topic further. Accountancy If you consider yourself to have the following attributes, then you should consider a career in accounting: Organized

Logical

Numerate

Analytical Your business degree will allow you to qualify for a number of accountancy careers, such as finance and management. This career offers variety, contact with people, a high salary and even options to work abroad. Accountants are required to work in all areas of the business, as well as the public and voluntary sectors. You will work closely with management and will be responsible for writing reports, analyzing data, and organizing documentation, plus more. Advertising People who choose a career in advertising will be in charge of creating marketing communication that has the ability to persuade an audience to purchase a product or service. You will be in charge of creating company advertisements to help them get employed or to sell to customers, or a combination of the two. You will need to be creative, have great communication skills, and technical knowledge. Your role will require you to work in many different areas of the media, such as: Radio advertisements

Television commercials

Websites and other online advertisements

Magazines and newspapers Banking and Financial Services Working in banking and financial services will require you to be good with people and money. You will need to have a good understanding of the financial world in order to do what’s best for and advise your clients in the best way possible. As a banker, you will provide commercial and private clients advice about a number of financial matters, alongside promoting financial services and products to help them. As a financial adviser, you will be expected to give clients advice on: Taxes

Investments

College savings

Estate planning

Insurance

Accounts

Retirement

Mortgages General Management Also known as Chief Operation Officers or Managing Directors, a General Manager will have the task of overseeing daily business activities, training heads of department, improving overall business functions, developing strategic plans, managing budgets, communicating business goals and creating policies. For a successful career in General Management, you will need to have great written and verbal communication, organization, planning, and leadership skills. People in this field will need to be results-driven and self-motivated. HR/Personnel HR is short for Human Resources. People who work in this field are responsible for placing workers through their screening, recruiting, and interviewing process. They will also have to handle any employee relations, benefits, training and payroll. They will watch over specialists in their duties, discuss their strategic plans with executives and will link employees up with the company’s management. Most HR specialists will focus on a single area in the field. Personnel specialists will help manage the HR department within the company. Public Relations Public relations specialists will be responsible for building and maintaining a positive public image for a business or organization. They will do so by creating social messages and press releases that will have the ability to shape the public’s opinion of the business or organization. In return, this will increase brand awareness and increase the number of customers. You will need to have some consumer marketing knowledge in order to succeed in this field. You will also need to be confident and have the ability to pitch media and run PR campaigns. Retail Management A job in retail management can be challenging, but rewarding at the same time. If you studied via an online business school with an institution like Suffolk University, you would have most likely been able to work alongside your qualification. If you chose to work in the retail industry during that time, your employability for retail management after graduating online business school will be extremely high, because you will have the experience alongside the qualification. You will also be more prepared for what to expect from this career, as you would have worked closely with retail managers, who could have offered you tips and advice. Sales and Marketing Those in sales and marketing are responsible for the research and development of marketing strategies and the planning and implementation of new sales plans. You will need to do research into these marketing strategies, to ensure they work well for each product and service you have on offer. In the sales sector, you will have targets you need to meet in order to be successful and achieve bonuses. You will need to have the ability to track data of sales and marketing, in order to identify areas of improvement. You must be creative, effective at communication, and organized in order to succeed. As you can see, a business-related qualification can open up many doors for you. Being highly employable is great, but having so many options can sometimes be confusing. In order to achieve the most out of your future and career, you should thoroughly research each field available to you. Being successful is important, but being happy with your job choice is even more so. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

