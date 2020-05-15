Four More Deaths From COVID-19 in Oregon

The pandemic continues while most Oregonians stay unaffected.







(PORTLAND, Ore.) - Four more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in Oregon as of 8 a.m. today, as well as 55 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4 new presumptive cases.

Today's numbers raise the state’s death toll to 134, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Oregon Health Authority reported 55 new confirmed cases and 4 new presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. today bringing the state total to 3,416.

The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported today are in the following counties: Clatsop (3), Columbia (1), Coos (1), Hood River (1), Linn (1), Malheur (1), Marion (23), Multnomah (13), Polk (1), Umatilla (1), Washington (13).

Note: During routine data reconciliation, a presumptive case originally reported as a Deschutes County case was later determined not to be a case. It was subtracted from Tuesday’s state total, and the number of cases in Deschutes County was reduced by one to reflect this change.

Oregon’s 131st COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man from Polk County, who tested positive on May 2 and died on May 8 at Salem Hospital.

Oregon’s 132nd COVID-19 death is a 100-year-old woman from Polk County, who tested positive on May 2 and died on May 11 in her residence.

Oregon’s 133rd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman from Polk County, who tested positive on May 1 and died on May 12 at Salem Hospital.

Oregon’s 134th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman from Washington County, who tested positive on May 11 and died on May 12 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.

