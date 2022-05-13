SNc Channels:



May-12-2022 17:02 TweetFollow @OregonNews What Visitors Should Not Miss in Salem, Oregon There are many Salem sights that you would be remiss to miss!

Deepwood Museum & Gardens offers a full schedule of events year round sure to appeal to a variety of ages and interests.

Photo by Bonnie King, Salem-News.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - The beautiful city of Salem is the capital of the state of Oregon and promises many exciting sights. With its historical relevance and progress of today, there are quite a few places that will fascinate visitors. Besides, the city also impresses with picturesque nature. In this article we will tell you which places and "things to do" in Salem are a must-see. Nature and landscape Salem offers gorgeous landscapes. Minto-Brown Island Park is a park that borders the east bank of the Willamette River in Salem. It has more than 1,200 acres of lush forest and open space. Visitors can enjoy the 19 miles of trails that are open for hiking and biking through meadows and native trees. There is also an observation deck to see waterfowl and wetlands, as well as a paddling area for boats and paved trails for hiking. Willamette Mission State Park was originally the site of the first mission for Native Americans in the West. The park also includes the nation's largest black cottonwood tree, estimated to be over 250 years old. The park is a perfect place for picnicking and offers electricity, restrooms, barbecues, tables and water spigots. Sporting actions such as volleyball, softball or soccer can also be committed there. Fields for these can be reserved online. Nightlife In Salem many possibilities are waiting to experience an unforgettable evening. A large number of clubs promises a lot of fun. One of the most famous clubs is Southside Speakeasy where cocktails, beer and other alcoholic refreshments are available while listening to electro music. Various DJs do their best to play danceable tunes. Since the club is LGBTQ+ friendly, all visitors are welcome there. There are also weekly drag shows which are a real highlight. Other clubs to visit in Salem include Silver Spur, an awesome country bar and dance club, and Westside Station where karaoke sessions are held alongside dance parties and live bands. Those who like to try their luck with gambling can pay a visit to the Diamond Poker Club. Salem is close to Millersburg where daily tournaments await visitors. Players who don't feel like making the trip or prefer slot games to card games can also try online gaming arcades. There, a variety of slot machines, tournaments, live games and much more await the visitors. Cashback promotions, VIP programs and bonus offers make playing at online casinos very attractive. However, the right choice is difficult with the large range of providers. Comparison portals make the decision easier. Such websites are free and accessible with just one click and reveal an overview of respectable providers with good conditions, so that a solution is found for all needs. Thus, you will also find the best online casinos also for Kuwaiti players there. Historical sights There are many historical sights that visitors cannot miss. One place that tourists should definitely pay a visit to is the Oregon State Capitol. It is the third building to house the government, as the previous two buildings were destroyed by fire. The marble cladding and the many works of art it houses are very admirable. Visitors can climb 121 spiral steps to admire the figure representing the spirit of Oregon's early settlers. Deepwood Museum & Gardens is a charming Queen Anne Victorian Home built in 1894. The estate is surrounded by beautiful gardens and nature trails that offer stunning views of downtown Salem. Deepwood Estate is located on the National Register of Historic Homes. Visitors enjoy panoramic landscaping, well-landscaped Victorian-style gardens and the Fry Stein Nature Trail. The Reed Opera House is also worth a visit. Built in 1869 by Cyrus Adams Reed, it has always been an important part of Salem's cultural life. After recent renovations, the Opera House now includes several local stores, restaurants, bars and bakeries, as well as professional offices. The Trinity Ballroom provides an elegant historic backdrop for weddings, proms, conferences and social events, while Cyrus Reed Theatre hosts The Verona Studio, a powerful black-box theater experience. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

