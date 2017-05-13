SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com

Zip Weather





Weather Forecast

May-11-2017 23:10 TweetFollow @OregonNews Good Move: Trump Withdraws Rep. Tom Marino of Pennsylvania as Drug Czar Those contributing to the deaths of future generations via the prescription opioid epidemic must be stopped.

Congressman Tom Marino (PA)

(MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.) - In October 2014, I wrote an article for Salem-News.com and Global News Centre regarding Congressman Tom Marino of Pennsylvania and his background as related to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and their attempts to crackdown on pharmacy pill mills -- along with other biographical issues concerning Mr. Marino. My article in Global News Centre from 2014 and links to other articles are shown below. Marino was not happy with my article and I was threatened by one of his staff members as was my editor of Global News Centre with congressional resources being used to investigate us. Several weeks ago, President Trump announced that Marino was being slotted as "drug czar" for the administration. For two days, I emailed my article from 2014 (in its entirety) to every Attorney General in the US, many US Attorneys, US Senators and Congressmen. I also Twittered my article as a link to President Trump and his family members and administration heads since the President is a user of Twitter. This past week, the President withdrew his consideration of Marino for the position of drug czar. A government official called me on Friday and thanked me for my efforts against this appointment of Marino. Ironically this past week someone with the Drug Policy Alliance gave themselves credit and called it a "major victory" that they prevented Marino from becoming drug czar. For the uninformed, the Drug Policy Alliance lists the evil, "legalize all drugs in America George Soros" as a "Board of Director member, Soros Fund Management." Here is a link indicating Soros as a director: www.drugpolicy.org/staff-and-board/board-directors#honorary. You cannot have it both ways, Drug Policy Alliance- saying you represent the interests of the country in this horrific prescription opioid epidemic, killing and addicting in the tens of thousands, and having George Soros as a director of your Alliance bringing with him his multi-billion dollar empire. Just as other organizations such as "Facing Addiction" and "Partnership for a Drug Free America" cannot have Soros as a founding pioneer or contributor to their multi-million dollar non-profit organizations. President Trump may have prevented someone from becoming drug czar who had underlying issues, but these issues did not come to light because of the Drug Policy Alliance efforts. Their association with George Soros spoke volumes to the powers that be. My efforts to expose other organizations affiliated with a man who wants to perpetuate this prescription drug epidemic in the U.S. will continue. His name is George Soros and any "non-profit" allowing his name to be associated with them is contributing to the deaths of a future generation in the prescription opioid epidemic. Watch for my next article - "Why was the Surgeon General of the U.S. fired by President Trump after issuing a 500 plus page bogus report on the prescription opioid epidemic?" LINKS: www.globalnewscentre.com/congressman-tom-marino-pa-and-congresswoman-marsha-blackburn

www.globalnewscentre.com/president-elect-trump-and-the-troublesome-members

www.salem-news.com/articles/september232012/pill-deaths _________________________________________

Pharma | Drugs | Medicine | Fatal | Most Commented on





Articles for May 10, 2017 | Articles for May 11, 2017 | Articles for May 12, 2017