May-08-2019 01:55 TweetFollow @OregonNews Is Scott M. Fishman, MD Responsible for Opioid Addictions and Deaths? His "guide" aimed at State Medical Boards around the country became the holy grail to physicians in minimizing the dangers of addiction and death from prescribed opioids such as OxyContin.

(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) - Dr. Fishman has been relatively quiet since being named in a now sealed US Senate Finance Committee investigation as well as being sued throughout the country for his part in the opioid epidemic. Profiteer: (noun)

one who makes what is considered an unreasonable profit especially on the sale of essential goods during times of emergency. He is taking time from his legal quandary to speak at the Medical Board of California - Quarterly Meeting - Friday, May 10, 2019. It will be teleconferenced at 9 am west coast time, Friday. The call in number is 888-455-9726 - Passcode 8280664. I encourage readers to call in and learn more about Fishman's creative undertakings to further fuel the opioid epidemic. It may also help him with his ever mounting legal counsel fees. Buprenorphine (Suboxone) is prescribed by trained medical personnel as a Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT). It is an opioid and is addictive, but experts will attest to its redeeming attributes. There has also been profiteering by those who recognize it is a double-edged sword that offers the addicted individual treatment -- but also provides a lucrative lifestyle for those promoting its use. In Fishman's presentation at the California Medical Board on Friday, he will also be addressing the misconceptions of Buprenorphine having limited clinical use. One of the advantages he will discuss is the opioid used to treat addiction is also effective in the treatment of pain. The State of Colorado is naming Fishman for the loss of life in their state to the opioid epidemic. The complaint states that Purdue Pharma, maker of OxyContin, drafted and sponsored "Responsible Opioid Prescribing", a clinician guidebook produced by the Federation of State Medical Board (FSMB) and written by Scott M. Fishman, MD. Fishman downplayed the dangers of addiction to opioids. This book became the holy grail to the medical profession in prescribing opioids -- minimizing the word "addiction." The Colorado lawsuit states “Purdue Pharma provided $900,000 for various FSMB initiatives related to opioids, including $100,000 for the distribution of "Responsible Opioid Prescribing" and $50,000 to fund Scott Fishman, M.D.’s, (a Purdue Key Opinion Leader) production of the book.” Purdue Pharma and Scott Fishman, MD were some of the forerunners in the destruction of lives in the tens of thousands to addiction and death by downplaying the dangers of highly addictive opioids. I have written over the years about Fishman's contribution to the opioid epidemic crippling every state in the country and links are provided below. The California Medical Board is giving Fishman a platform to further an out of control opioid epidemic by promoting Buprenorphine for pain can be compared to calling Norman Bates for room service and hoping you're not in the shower when he shows up. SEE ALSO:

