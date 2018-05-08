Trump Pulls Out of Iran Nuclear Agreement

|
Thursday May 10, 2018
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
May-08-2018 23:48TweetFollow @OregonNews
Trump Pulls Out of Iran Nuclear AgreementRalph E. Stone, Salem-News.com
...losing more international credibility and alienating European allies
(SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) - On May 8, 2018, Trump abandoned the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the U.S., Britain, France, Germany, Russia, China and the European Union, which severely limited Iran’s ability to enrich uranium fuel and other activities necessary to make nuclear weapons.
In return, a wide array of economic penalties that had been imposed on Iran were rescinded or suspended, including many American sanctions and a European oil embargo that had weakened the Iranian economy.
Calling it the “worst deal ever negotiated,” Trump has argued that the Obama administration focused on Iran’s nuclear program while giving insufficient attention to many other of Iran’s activities, including its support for President Bashar al-Assad’s government in Syria, its intervention in the Yemeni civil war and the role of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps in disrupting the region.
Trump pulled out of the agreement even though Britain, France and Germany advised against it. Even some of his own advisers counseled him that it was in the interests of national security to keep the deal. The International Atomic Energy Agency has repeatedly found that Iran is complying.
Adding John Bolton and Mike Pompeo to his administration, who were against the deal, probably added support to Trump’s decision.
By abandoning the nuclear deal the U.S. will lose more international credibility and further alienate European allies.
How is he going to negotiate a denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula with North Korean leader Kim Jung-un when his credibility with keeping international agreements is even more suspect? Remember, he has already pulled out of the Paris Climate agreement.
What's next? Stay tuned.
_________________________________________
Articles for May 7, 2018 | Articles for May 8, 2018 | Articles for May 9, 2018
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
OREGON AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2018 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2018 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.