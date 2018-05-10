Trump, Our Cartoon Nobel Peace Prize Nominee

|
Thursday May 10, 2018
|
|
May-07-2018 13:40
Trump, Our Cartoon Nobel Peace Prize NomineeRalph E. Stone, Salem-News.com
In truth, Kim Jung-un and South Korean leader Moon Jae-in led the peace initiative.
(SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) - On May 1st, 18 Republican members of Congress sent a letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, nominating Trump to receive the award for his work to "end the Korean War, denuclearize the Korean peninsula, and bring peace to the region.”
No, this isn’t a joke or a piece from The Onion. It took chutzpah for these Republicans to nominate a racist, misogynist, anti-immigrant, homophobic xenophobic, and corrupt person for the prize.
Awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to Trump would forever sully that prize.
So far Trump has not accomplished any great achievements for peace, nor did he broker any historic agreements between adversaries.
True, he will hold a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jung-un, but it is far from certain that the summit, if actually held, will lead to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
If it does, Kim Jung-un and South Korean leader Moon Jae-in, who led the peace initiative, should be the ones nominated.
If Trump should get one like Barack Obama did in 2009, he would, like Obama, not deserve it. However, at least Obama, unlike Trump, turned out to be an excellent president.
Maybe Trump should be nominated for a Nobel Prize for Literature for his entertaining, folksy tweets.
