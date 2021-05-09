SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



May-06-2021 16:57 TweetFollow @OregonNews WWII Airman Turgeon Accounted For After 78 Years Turgeon will be buried in Shoreline, Washington. His remains will arrive May 14th via Sea-Tac Airport.

23-year old U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Alfred F. Turgeon, of Ketchikan, Alaska, killed during World War II, was accounted for Jan. 13, 2021.



(WASHINGTON, D.C.) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that 23-year old U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Alfred F. Turgeon, of Ketchikan, Alaska, killed during World War II, was accounted for Jan. 13, 2021. In the summer of 1943, Turgeon was a pilot assigned to the 344th Bombardment Squadron, 98th Bombardment Group (Heavy), 9th Air Force. On Aug. 1, 1943, the B-24 Liberator aircraft on which Turgeon was serving as a radio operator crashed as a result of enemy anti-aircraft fire during Operation TIDAL WAVE, the largest bombing mission against the oil fields and refineries at Ploiesti, north of Bucharest, Romania. His remains were not identified following the war. The remains that could not be identified were buried as Unknowns in the Hero Section of the Civilian and Military Cemetery of Bolovan, Ploiesti, Prahova, Romania. Following the war, the American Graves Registration Command (AGRC), the organization that searched for and recovered fallen American personnel, disinterred all American remains from the Bolovan Cemetery for identification. The AGRC was unable to identify more than 80 unknowns from Bolovan Cemetery, and those remains were permanently interred at Ardennes American Cemetery and Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery, both in Belgium. In 2017, DPAA began exhuming unknowns believed to be associated with unaccounted for airmen from Operation TIDAL WAVE losses. These remains were sent to the DPAA Laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, for examination and identification. To identify Turgeon’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) and autosomal DNA (auSTR) analysis. Turgeon’s name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at the Florence American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Impruneta, Italy, along with others still missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for. Turgeon will be buried in Shoreline, Washington. His remains will arrive May 14th via Sea-Tac Airport. For family and funeral information, contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490. DPAA is grateful to the American Battle Monuments Commission and to the U.S. Army Regional Mortuary- Europe/Africa for their partnership in this mission. For additional information on the Defense Department’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at www.dpaa.mil, find us on social media at www.facebook.com/dodpaa or call (703) 699-1420. Turgeon’s personnel profile can be viewed here. Source(s): Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency; ourwarheroes.org _________________________________________

United-states | Veterans | Most Commented on





Articles for May 5, 2021 | Articles for May 6, 2021 | Articles for May 7, 2021