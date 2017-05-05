SNc Channels:



May-05-2017 00:25 TweetFollow @OregonNews Day 6 of Immigrant Hunger Strike at Oregon Jail ICE’s attempt to break strike greeted with resistance in Oregon

Commissary example from the Northern Oregon Regional Corrections Facility.

(The Dalles, Ore.) - At least 3 immigrants detained at the Northern Oregon Regional Corrections Facility (NORCOR), a rural jail in The Dalles, OR, are are in their 6th day of hunger strike to demand humane conditions. Meanwhile, over 750 detainees have participated in in a hunger strike at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, WA since April 10th. Community members who are part of the Gorge ICE Resistance Coalition will hold an informational session for the community tonight at 7:00PM at 501 Union Street in The Dalles Oregon. Supporters from the Gorge and across the state will rally outside of NORCOR on Saturday, May 6th at noon. “We’re hunger striking for our basic needs to be met. This is our only power right now, our only option to be heard.” says one of the detainees on hunger strike. “It shouldn’t have to come to this; that we have to starve ourselves in the name of decency. But it is.” NORCOR is a public jail funded by Hood River, Wasco, Sherman and Gilliam counties that is violating state law by using Oregon public facilities to enforce federal immigration law. NORCOR’s participation in the federal deportation process violates ORS 181A.820, which prevents state and local police from using Oregon public resources in enforcing federal immigration law. “Families have been broken apart; these are brothers, sisters, fathers and mothers. They have become so desperate that some are not only on hunger strike but have also refused to drink water.” says Solea Kabakov of Gorge ICE Resistance. “We will not rest until their needs are met and they are no longer suffering such a wanton injustice.” This Saturday, May 6th at is a Rally in Solidarity with NORCOR Hunger Strikers (211 Webber St; The Dalles, OR 97058). Gorge ICE Resistance is a coalition of several local organizations throughout the Columbia Gorge who have formed to support the NORCOR hunger strikers, including Gorge Ecumenical Ministries, Somos Uno, Hood River Latino Network, Mid-Columbia Community Action Network, Gorge ReSisters, Community Action Network, Grassroots IMPACT, Protect Oregon Progress and more. _________________________________________

Oregon | Crime | Prison | Human-rights





