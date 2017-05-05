Keizer Man Convicted of Child Sexual Assault and Marital Rape

53-year old Nikolay Avdeyev

Photo: MCSO



(SALEM, Ore.) - Today, a Marion County jury convicted 53-year old Nikolay Avdeyev on multiple charges of rape, sexual abuse, and unlawful sexual penetration.

Specifically, defendant was convicted of three counts of rape in the first degree, three counts of rape in the second degree, one count of unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree, and eleven counts of sexual abuse in the first degree.

The convictions followed six days of trial before the Honorable Donald A. Abar, Circuit Court Judge. The jury heard from three victims, two of whom were children at the time they were abused.

The third victim was previously married to Mr. Avdeyev. The jury convicted Mr. Avdeyev of raping her during their marriage.

The convictions follow a thorough investigation by the Keizer Police Department.

All of the counts are subject to Ballot Measure 11 presumptive sentences.

Rape in the first degree has a presumptive sentence of 100 months; rape in the second degree has a presumptive sentence of 75 months; sexual abuse in the first degree has a presumptive sentence of 75 months; and unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree has a presumptive sentence of 100 months.

The next court appearance is scheduled for May 17, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.

Source: Marion Co. Dist. Attorney's Office

