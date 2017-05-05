Keizer Man Convicted of Child Sexual Assault and Marital Rape

|
Friday May 5, 2017
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
Zip Weather
Weather Forecast
|
May-04-2017 23:18TweetFollow @OregonNews
Keizer Man Convicted of Child Sexual Assault and Marital RapeSalem-News.com
All of the counts are subject to Ballot Measure 11 presumptive sentences.
(SALEM, Ore.) - Today, a Marion County jury convicted 53-year old Nikolay Avdeyev on multiple charges of rape, sexual abuse, and unlawful sexual penetration.
Specifically, defendant was convicted of three counts of rape in the first degree, three counts of rape in the second degree, one count of unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree, and eleven counts of sexual abuse in the first degree.
The convictions followed six days of trial before the Honorable Donald A. Abar, Circuit Court Judge. The jury heard from three victims, two of whom were children at the time they were abused.
The third victim was previously married to Mr. Avdeyev. The jury convicted Mr. Avdeyev of raping her during their marriage.
The convictions follow a thorough investigation by the Keizer Police Department.
All of the counts are subject to Ballot Measure 11 presumptive sentences.
Rape in the first degree has a presumptive sentence of 100 months; rape in the second degree has a presumptive sentence of 75 months; sexual abuse in the first degree has a presumptive sentence of 75 months; and unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree has a presumptive sentence of 100 months.
The next court appearance is scheduled for May 17, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
Source: Marion Co. Dist. Attorney's Office
_________________________________________
Oregon | Crime | Prison | Sexual-assault | Most Commented on
Articles for May 4, 2017 | Articles for May 5, 2017
Quick Links
AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
OREGON STATEWIDE
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
SHERIDAN, Ore.
DININGWalery's Premium Pizza
WEST SALEM
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
SALEM
WINERIESEola Hills Winery
RICKREALL, OR
CANNA-BUSINESSCannaMedicine
SALEM & NEWPORT
Alpha Alternative Solutions LLC
KEIZER
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.