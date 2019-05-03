Friday May 3, 2019
May-02-2019

Turmoil in Venezuela

Ralph E. Stone, Salem-News.com

Venezuela is a country on the northern coast of South America.

Juan Guaidó and Nicolás Maduro
Juan Guaidó and Nicolás Maduro (image from news.yahoo.com)

(SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) - Even with backing from the Trump administration, Juan Guaidó, the U.S.-recognized interim president of Venezuela, failed to oust Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro.

It is difficult to reconcile our outrage over Russia’s interference in our elections with our present interference in Venezuela’s affairs.

I’m sure everyone would agree that Venezuelans deserve a better government. But let’s face it, the late Hugo Chávez's vision of a modern day “Bolivarian revolution” — a Latin American political block with a socialist bent as an alternative to U.S. hegemony. — has descended into repression and economic decline under Maduro.

That said, the U.S. shouldn’t be the ones to determine what Venezuela should look like. Our interference in Venezuela follows a long and sordid history of U.S. intervention in Latin America.

As the past should have demonstrated, our present interference in Venezuela, I fear, will do more harm than good.

Finally, it is not a coincidence that Venezuela has the largest proven oil reserves in the world.

All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


