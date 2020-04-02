Oregon COVID Response Team to Ensure Delivery of PPE to all 36 Counties

|
Thursday April 2, 2020
Oregon COVID Response Team to Ensure Delivery of PPE to all 36 CountiesSalem-News.com
All 36 counties and Oregon's 9 Tribes are expected to receive shipments by April 6th.
(SALEM, Ore.) - The State of Oregon expects a shipment of personal protective equipment (PPE) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Once received, the personnel at the fully operational PPE Distribution Center in Wilsonville will begin processing and shipping those supplies to all 36 counties and 9 tribes in Oregon.
“Having an adequate supply of PPE—masks, gowns, and gloves––is essential for the safety of first responders and health care workers,” said Andrew Phelps, director of the Oregon Office of Emergency Management (OEM).
“We’re currently in a global shortage, but Oregon is working to replenish our supplies of PPE through public and private partnerships, distribute those supplies to all 36 counties in Oregon, and ensure health care workers and first responders are protected.”
As of midday today, the state of Oregon has distributed:
OEM’s Emergency Coordination Center, which is managing Oregon’s response, plans to ship PPE to each county and Oregon’s 9 tribes, for allocation. Counties are expected to receive shipments by or before April 6.
“Even with the arrival of PPE and critical care supplies for our front line workers, all Oregonians need to continue working together and take preventative action to flatten the curve to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Phelps added.
“By staying in your home, you are helping to flatten the curve. Ultimately, slowing the spread of COVID-19 directly helps to slow the demand for PPE.”
Updated information on the State’s response to COVID-19 is available at govstatus.egov.com/or-covid-19.
Source: Oregon Office of Emergency Management
