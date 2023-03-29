|
Friday March 31, 2023
|
|
Inmate Walkaway from FCI Sheridan's Satellite Camp
If you have information about Ricardo Vizcarra,
(SHERIDAN, Ore.) - Inmate Ricardo Barraza Vizcarra was discovered missing from the satellite camp on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at approximately 3:25 p.m.
The satellite camp is adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Sheridan, in Sheridan, Oregon.
Ricardo Barraza Vizcarra is a 27-year-old White male with black hair, brown eyes, is 5’8” tall, and weighs about 180 pounds.
The United States Marshals Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies were notified. An internal investigation was initiated.
Anyone with information about this individual should contact the United States Marshals Service at (503)326-2209.
Mr. Barraza Vizcarra was sentenced in the Western District of Washington to a 96-month sentence for Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Fentanyl, with Intent to Distribute.
The satellite camp at FCI Sheridan is a minimum security facility and currently houses 321 male offenders. Additional information about the Federal Bureau of Prisons can be located at www.bop.gov.
Source: U. S. Department of Justice/Federal Bureau of Prisons
