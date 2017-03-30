Rip Van Winkle Killed on Freeway by Freightliner

|
Thursday March 30, 2017
|
|
Mar-29-2017 14:55TweetFollow @OregonNews
Rip Van Winkle Killed on Freeway by FreightlinerSalem-News.com
The pedestrian ran into high speed, freeway traffic
(CENTRAL POINT, Ore.) - Last Friday at about 5:28 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a pedestrian that was struck on Interstate 5, near milepost 33 (Central Point area).
Upon emergency crews arriving on scene, they discovered the adult male pedestrian had sustained life threatening injuries.
Preliminary investigation revealed a 2017 Freightliner towing a box trailer, operated by 52-year old Steve Pemberton, of Red Bluff, California, was traveling southbound on Interstate 5, in the right lane, when he observed a person run onto the highway.
The truck driver was unable to avoid colliding with the pedestrian.
The pedestrian, now known to be 46-year old Rip Van Winkle, of Corvallis, was transported to Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center for treatment.
He was later pronounced deceased at the hospital for injuries sustained during the crash.
Pemberton was not injured and is cooperating with investigators as they conducted a reconstruction of the crash site. One lane was closed for approximately three hours following the crash until both lanes were reopened.
OSP was assisted at the scene by the Oregon Department of Transportation, Central Point Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Mercy Flights Ambulance, and Fire District Three.
_________________________________________
