Introducing Ramotion - The Design Agency

(SALEM, Ore.) - Building brand awareness and designing a brand that can become a household name is no simple task. Most entrepreneurs are excellent in their own field of expertise, but when it comes to marketing themselves, they often don’t sell their brand in the most effective way. This is a common problem, even in the most esteemed companies. A solution to this corundum is to choose a design agency that can step in and help out in this area. One such company is Ramotion. With so many well-known brands on their books, it’s clear that Ramotion is great at designing brands, but how do they do it? Finding Out More About Ramotion Ramotion has been around for a decade now, after first being registered in the United States in 2011. Whist the company has always been registered in America, it has ensured it works with a highly skilled team of designers located across the US and Europe. This distributed staffing model allows Ramotion to provide the best options for supporting their clients across the globe. While many companies take a while to build up their profile, Ramotion made a name for themselves within their first year of business when they designed the Turnplay App. With Turnplay came a new way of listening to music on an iPad. Ramotion design the App to be a realistic record player and was so successful that the App was featured on USA Today. Not a bad start to their design career. Who is Ramotion Designed For? Ramotion is a design agency that puts all of its focus into a few clients. Rather than taking on as many clients as possible, they have always maintained the policy that they will stay intentionally small to deliver the right solutions to the few clients they are working with before moving on to work with others. They are not happy until their clients are happy. The designers who work for Ramotion love what they do and offer their services to startups, businesses wanting to make an impact and Fortune 500 companies. As a company, they have helped startups to raise $750M+ over the past 10 years. The combination of developing brand identity and website design with App development, design systems and UI/UX design means that Ramotion offers the full package to businesses, whether they are starting out and need to set off in the right direction or are in need of a full rebrand to enhance their success. Redesigning Brand Identity When looking to redesign a company’s brand identity, it can be tempting for design agencies to go away and make the changes they believe are right. Without marketing expertise, companies will often trust the guidance of the design agency and accept a new brand identity that may not work or reject the work and not know where to turn next. Ramotion takes a very different approach, ensuring a company is a collaborator in the development of its brand identity. Ramotion designers believe that a client’s team need at least two months of time to get used to adopting a new brand identity. This can take even longer if the company has been around for a long time, and the visual identity is ingrained into products and services. Working in collaboration with the clients allows for the design journey to be shared, with the client understanding the concepts that are presented and the redesign genuinely reflecting the ethos of the company. Some of the Success Stories Many design agencies make promises that they can’t live up to, but with Ramotion, they have a wealth of evidence behind them of successful projects. One of the most famous of Ramotion’s success stories is the rebranding of Firefox. They were asked to help turn Firefox into a master brand, taking it from being a Mozilla locomotive product to an umbrella master brand that combined the well-trusted Firefox Browser with several existing products and many new products as well. The scope of the project was to transfer the trusted feeling of the Firefox Browser to the entire family of products, and Ramotion has easily achieved this. Turo is another company that turned to Ramotion for help. This peer-to-peer carsharing company from San Francisco asked Ramotion to redesign their customer support experience. The problem to be solved was the Turo users could not always find what they were looking for. After the Ramotion experience, Turo found that their newly designed interface increased self-service by 30%. Many other companies have benefited from the input of Ramotion, especially with the small team approach to working collaboratively with their clients. There is no doubt that this design agency is going to continue going from strength to strength as they help their clients to do the same. Rebranding is a normal part of a business and demands change, and keeping up with the current trends can be difficult if you don’t have a design agency like Ramotion to help you along the way. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

