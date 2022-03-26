SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Mar-25-2022 18:31 TweetFollow @OregonNews 3 Ways You Can Improve Your Life Starting Today Here are small things you can do to improve your life immediately

Photo by Ketut Subiyanto, pexels

(SALEM, Ore.) - If asked, most people would agree that they'd like to improve their lives, but figuring out how to do it can be difficult if you're already feeling like you have enough going on between your job and your family. Remember that self-improvement doesn't have to be a giant overhaul. In fact, it's probably better if it isn't. It's easier to stick to small changes or shifts in habits and integrate them into your life. With this in mind, below are small things you can do right now, later today, or tomorrow to improve your life immediately. Cut One Expense Every time you think about trying to spend less money, you imagine organizing your finances and making a budget, feel exhausted, and once again fail to get around to it. What if instead of starting with a big picture analysis you just cut out one expense? Maybe it's the gym membership and other subscriptions you aren't using. Maybe it's bringing your lunch a couple of times a week instead of buying it daily. Maybe it's finding a way to pay less on your student loans by refinancing them. Whatever it is, it should be something small and sustainable. Put the money you save in a jar so you can see the savings build up. Next week or next month you can cut something else, but for now, just focus on the one thing. The Power of Fifteen Minutes Budgeting isn't the only thing you'd probably like to get around to doing. You want to declutter your home, exercise, or finish that book you've been trying to read for weeks. Or maybe you want to do something a little more esoteric, such as learn a language. But once again, it feels like you need one or more big blocks of time to accomplish the thing you want or need to get done. Try rethinking this. How much can you do in 15 minutes? That's long enough to clear out a drawer or sort the mail covering a table. It's long enough to do a quick yoga session or run a mile for most people. In 15 minutes, you can read a few pages or learn a few foreign words. Maybe later you'll be more strategic in how you approach these tasks, but just taking 15 minutes can break the ice and help you make a lot of progress in the meantime. Practice Self-Care Taking care of yourself is important but doing so can also seem like another item on a long list of things you need to do. It can be tempting to overschedule your life in the pursuit of self-care, which can quickly backfire on you. Instead of forcing yourself to jump through some self-care hoops you pictured when you were feeling much more energetic and optimistic, just do one nice thing for yourself now that makes you feel better. You don't have to immediately focus on career progression, meditate, or have a cup of green tea right this instant even though you promised yourself you would at this same time each day. Instead, do the thing that feels right to you in the moment, whether it's stretching, running a bath, writing in a journal, or calling a friend. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

United-states | Health | Most Commented on





Articles for March 25, 2022 |