Tuesday March 24, 2020
Mar-23-2020

Oregon Reports 30 New COVID-19 Cases Totaling 191

Salem-News.com

Stay informed. Stay HOME. Stay healthy.

COVID-19
Photo: Polina Tankilevitch, Pexels

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - Oregon Health Authority reported 30 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 191, as of 8:00 a.m. today, with 5 known deaths.

The COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (2), Hood River (1), Linn (1), Marion (8), Multnomah (2), Polk (2), Washington (14). Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

  • Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
  • United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
  • Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

Source: Oregon Health Authority; John Hopkins University

_________________________________________



©2020 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


