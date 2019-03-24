Salem Teen Killed in Early Morning Crash

A single vehicle crash claims one life, in SE Salem.

(SALEM, Ore.) - Early this morning at about 4:15, Salem Police Department and Salem Fire responded to a 911 call of a single vehicle crash in the 6600 block of Fairway Avenue SE.

When officers arrived they found the vehicle had in fact struck a tree and that the vehicle was occupied by five juveniles all ranging between the ages of 14 years old to 17 years old.

Four of the juveniles were transported to the Salem Hospital and to Portland area hospitals. Unfortunately, one passenger, a 17 year old, was found dead at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.

The Salem Police Traffic Team is investigating. Fairway Avenue SE between Rees Hill Road SE and Lexington Circle SE remains closed at this time, and is expected to reopen within the next hour. It does appear speed was at least one of the contributing factors.

This is an going investigation, thus no further information will be provided until a later date.

