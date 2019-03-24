Salem Teen Killed in Early Morning Crash

|
Sunday March 24, 2019
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Mar-23-2019 13:05TweetFollow @OregonNews
Salem Teen Killed in Early Morning CrashSalem-News.com
Investigation is underway by the Salem Police traffic team
(SALEM, Ore.) - Early this morning at about 4:15, Salem Police Department and Salem Fire responded to a 911 call of a single vehicle crash in the 6600 block of Fairway Avenue SE.
When officers arrived they found the vehicle had in fact struck a tree and that the vehicle was occupied by five juveniles all ranging between the ages of 14 years old to 17 years old.
Four of the juveniles were transported to the Salem Hospital and to Portland area hospitals. Unfortunately, one passenger, a 17 year old, was found dead at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.
The Salem Police Traffic Team is investigating. Fairway Avenue SE between Rees Hill Road SE and Lexington Circle SE remains closed at this time, and is expected to reopen within the next hour. It does appear speed was at least one of the contributing factors.
This is an going investigation, thus no further information will be provided until a later date.
Source: Salem Police
_________________________________________
Fatal | Crash | Oregon | Most Commented on
Articles for March 23, 2019 |
Support
Salem-News.com:
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
OREGON AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2019 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2019 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.