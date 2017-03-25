Otis Man Arrested After Shooting Shotgun Threatening Woman

A woman looking for a friend's house is stopped by a man armed with a shotgun, agitated she was using the roadway and would not let her pass.



68-year old Richard Slebioda, of Otis, Oregon.



(OTIS, Ore.) - On March 22nd at about 4:00 PM Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Panther Creek in Otis on a report of a disturbance with shot fired.

Police say a woman was looking for a friend's address in the area and encountered a vehicle parked in the roadway. She stepped out of her vehicle when she was contacted by 68-year old Richard Slebioda, of Otis.

The man was armed with a shotgun and was agitated about her wanting to use the roadway and would not let her pass. He discharged a shotgun into the ground near her, resulting in debris from the ground hitting her. He followed her to her vehicle, where Slebioda menaced the woman with a handgun. She left the area on foot.

She was not injured in the event and did not require medical attention.

Slebioda was later located by deputies and was taken into custody without incident and the firearms were seized.

He was transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was lodged for Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Menacing, and Recklessly Endangering with a total bail of $80,000.00

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Lincoln City Police Department officers and Oregon State Police troopers. Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

