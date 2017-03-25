Otis Man Arrested After Shooting Shotgun Threatening Woman

|
Saturday March 25, 2017
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
Zip Weather
Weather Forecast
|
Mar-23-2017 14:42TweetFollow @OregonNews
Otis Man Arrested After Shooting Shotgun Threatening WomanSalem-News.com
A woman looking for a friend's house is stopped by a man armed with a shotgun, agitated she was using the roadway and would not let her pass.
(OTIS, Ore.) - On March 22nd at about 4:00 PM Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Panther Creek in Otis on a report of a disturbance with shot fired.
Police say a woman was looking for a friend's address in the area and encountered a vehicle parked in the roadway. She stepped out of her vehicle when she was contacted by 68-year old Richard Slebioda, of Otis.
The man was armed with a shotgun and was agitated about her wanting to use the roadway and would not let her pass. He discharged a shotgun into the ground near her, resulting in debris from the ground hitting her. He followed her to her vehicle, where Slebioda menaced the woman with a handgun. She left the area on foot.
She was not injured in the event and did not require medical attention.
Slebioda was later located by deputies and was taken into custody without incident and the firearms were seized.
He was transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was lodged for Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Menacing, and Recklessly Endangering with a total bail of $80,000.00
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Lincoln City Police Department officers and Oregon State Police troopers. Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office
_________________________________________
Firearms | Oregon | Crime | Most Commented on
Articles for March 22, 2017 | Articles for March 23, 2017 | Articles for March 24, 2017
Quick Links
AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
OREGON STATEWIDE
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
SHERIDAN, Ore.
DININGWalery's Premium Pizza
WEST SALEM
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
SALEM
WINERIESEola Hills Winery
RICKREALL, OR
CANNA-BUSINESSCannaMedicine
SALEM & NEWPORT
Alpha Alternative Solutions LLC
KEIZER
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.