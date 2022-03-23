|
Wednesday March 23, 2022
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Mar-22-2022 16:36TweetFollow @OregonNews
6,983 Lives Lost to COVID in Oregon as of Today.Salem-News.com
There are currently 28 COVID-19 patients in Oregon's ICU beds.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - There are eight new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,983, and 269 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 701,992 Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
COVID-19 HospitalizationsThe number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 179, which is 13 fewer than yesterday. There are 28 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than yesterday.
There are 110 available adult ICU beds out of 668 total (16% availability) and 338 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,256 (8% availability).
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Vaccinations in OregonToday, OHA reported that 2,391 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry March 21. Of that total, 240 were initial doses, 259 were second doses and 762 were third doses and booster doses.
The remaining 993 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry March 21. The seven-day running average is now 2,303 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 4,182,911 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 243,534 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,734,827 doses of Moderna and 269,965 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 3,172,233 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,880,420 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
These data are preliminary and subject to change. Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.
Cases and DeathsThe new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: enton (5), Clackamas (18), Clatsop (2), Columbia (2), Coos (2), Curry (2), Deschutes (13), Douglas (7), Grant (5), Hood River (3), Jackson (19), Jefferson (1), Josephine (10), Klamath (6), Lake (1), Lane (42), Lincoln (1), Linn (7), Malheur (1), Marion (15), Multnomah (55), Polk (8), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (26) and Yamhill (8).
INFORMATIONAL LINKS (COVID-19):
Source: OHA
_________________________________________
Articles for March 22, 2022 |
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2022 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.