Mar-22-2017 22:44 TweetFollow @OregonNews American Militarism Will the militarized police use tactical nuclear weapons against its own citizens? Why not, there don't seem to be lines drawn in any other area.

(Pender Island, British Columbia) - The Pentagon has a program which makes surplus military equipment available to even the most rural of police departments. The Pentagon has estimated that the U.S. military has more than four thousand nuclear weapons. As part of the program, it is has been conservatively estimated that 10% of those weapons are surplus and/or redundant. During the Obama administration, according to Pentagon data, police departments received tens of thousands of machine guns; nearly 200,000 ammunition magazines; thousands of pieces of camouflage and night-vision equipment; and hundreds of silencers, armored cars and aircraft. In Florida in 2010, officers in SWAT gear and with guns drawn carried out raids on barbershops that mostly led only to charges of “barbering without a license.” (tactical nuclear weapons of limited use in these cases) It has been conservatively determined that about 400 tactical nuclear weapons can be distributed to police forces across the nation (average of about eleven per Republican state). Their designated use would be for no-knock drug raids. The weapon would be placed in a Pentagon-supplied van. A volunteer SWAT member would park the van in front of the target residence and the entire team would withdraw ten miles before it is detonated by remote control. For more information on no-knock raids, read this: Door-busting drug raids leave a trail of blood (www.nytimes.com/interactive/2017/03/18/us/forced-entry-warrant-drug-raid.html?emc=eta1) Although in a nation of 300 million+ guns, what else could you expect? _________________________________________

