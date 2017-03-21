SNc Channels:



Mar-21-2017 19:20 TweetFollow @OregonNews Guns and Cocaine and the Murders of U.S. Military The drug pipeline from Central America fueled the crack cocaine epidemic, resulting in the deaths, addictions and imprisonment of thousands of Americans.

Arrow Air Flight 1285, a Douglas DC-8, crashes after takeoff in Gander, Newfoundland, killing 256, 248 of whom were U.S. servicemen returning to Fort Campbell, Kentucky from overseeing a peacekeeping force in Sinai. December 12, 1985

(SOMERDALE, NJ) - Congress needs to conduct an investigation into the murder of Marine Colonel James E. Sabow at Marine Corps Air Station El Toro, CA, and 101st Airborne troops on Arrow Air 1285 in Gander, Newfoundland, Canada, and the deaths of 256 Americans. The common thread between Colonel Sabow's violent death (1991) and those on Arrow Air 1285 (1985) is Iran/Contra. The forensic evidence supports the murder of Colonel Sabow and the sabotage of Arrow Air 1285. Marine Colonel James E. Sabow at El Toro was murdered to prevent him from blowing-the-whistle on the illegal cocaine trafficking. The influx of cocaine on CIA proprietary C-130 aircraft into El Toro, March AFB, Homestead AFB and other locations in the U.S. generated billions of dollars for covert operations. The government ruled Colonel Sabow's death a suicide but Bryan Burnett, court-certified forensic scientist, discovered a fraudulent autopsy photo intended to mask the depressed skull fracture on the right side of Colonel Sabow’s head, which would automatically rule out suicide by a shotgun. Burnett reconstructed the crime scene used to stage the suicide with an intraoral shotgun blast. The motive for murder was to prevent the colonel from blowing-the-whistle on an illegal guns-for-drugs covert operation. Other El Toro Marines who knew about the operation met violent deaths. The UK Journal of Forensic Science published three articles in January 2017 supporting Bryan Burnett’s investigation. Dr. Robert MacLachlan, board-certified neurologist, described the initial assault from a blow to the back causing a large depressed skull fracture. A fatal brainstem injury followed. Because the colonel had already expired when an assailant shot him intraorally with the 12-gauge shotgun, and was without circulation, only a small amount of blood was part of the gunshot blowback. There was no suicide note, the shotgun was wiped clean of fingerprints, and three intruders with government IDs cleaned-up the crime scene. Burnett, Dr. MacLachlan, and Dr. David Sabow, board-certified neurologist were major contributors to TREACHERY: Murder, Cocaine, and the Lucifer Directive, an investigative report authored by me and published on Amazon in August 2016. Incendiary devices in soda cans caused a fire and explosion on Arrow Air 1285, a military chartered DC-8, carrying two hundred and forty-eight 101st Airborne troops returning from a peacekeeping mission in the Sinai. The DC-8 caught fire and exploded one minute after take-off from Gander, Newfoundland. There were no survivors. The Canadian and U.S. governments denied terrorist involvement while the aircraft still burned on the ground. There was no sabotage investigation. The Canadian Air Safety Board (CASB) in a 5 to 4 split decision claimed icing caused the crash; the four minority members included pilots and aeronautical engineers. Les Filotas, a Ph.D. aeronautical engineer and member of the CASB, wrote Improbable Cause: Deceit and dissent in the investigation of Canada's worst air disaster. His conclusion was that the crash was caused by a fire and explosion while the aircraft was airborne. A terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the crash but the incendiary device that caused the fire was sold exclusively to the CIA by an Arizona company. There are serious allegations of a nuclear backpack on Arrow Air 1285 and an aborted covert mission to blow-up an Iraqi nuclear research facility. The motive for the deliberate destruction of the aircraft was the threat of the covert mission survivors blowing-the-whistle on the illegal covert operation to use a nuclear weapon in the Iraq. There is no statute of limitations on murder. TREACHERY is an investigative report of government murder, gun running, cocaine trafficking and corruption that documents the inherent evil of using illegal covert operations to conduct the business of government. Some might argue that these activities were not illegal but they would have a hard time in the court of public opinion convincing citizens who expect their government to obey the rule of law and prosecute those who do not. The guns-for-drugs flights involved the transfer of weapons on CIA proprietary aircraft to Central America in exchange for cocaine flown into Marine Corps Air Station El Toro, and other secured locations. The drug pipeline from Central America fueled the crack cocaine epidemic, resulting in the deaths, addictions and imprisonment of thousands of Americans. No sabotage investigation was conducted on Arrow Air 1285, the aircraft debris were buried, no attempt was made to reconstruct the aircraft at Gander, the FBI file on Arrow Air 1285 was redacted and requests for a clear file by Congress were denied. _________________________________________

