Mar-15-2018 03:22

Oregon Schools Join Thousands in Walkout Against Gun Violence

A new gun culture is on the horizon

Photos by Christian King, Salem-News.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - On the one-month anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, tens of thousands of high school students across the country participated in the National School Walkout against gun violence. According to Women's March Youth Empower, there were more than 2,500 school walkouts planned, including several outside the US. In the case of South Salem HS, the event was sanctioned by the school. Students that chose to, left their classes at 9:55 a.m. and came together on the football field at 10:00. The student body president addressed the group, thanking them for answering the call to action. The walkout lasted for exactly 17 minutes -- a minute for each life lost in the tragedy at Parkland. The clock was set and hundreds of students stood in quiet contemplation as it counted down. The last minute was an observed moment of silence. Students were well spoken and clearly had done their homework researching the walkout and what it meant. Their messages are direct, with signage stating “Fear has no place in school” and “Protect children Not guns”. These kids are for gun control, and they’re soon to be voters. Their opinions differ on the details, but most kids we spoke with were very sensible. Whether you agree with them or not, they make a respectable presentation. Change is Coming People everywhere are demanding change. These devastating, horrific shootings have cast a shadow across our sense of security. No longer can we avoid facing this enormous problem if we are ever to solve it. Doing nothing has not worked so far. There are solutions, and if adults can’t figure it out, the kids have decided they will do what they can. If young people have what it takes to lead the charge on sensible gun reform, then so be it. The youth of our nation have raised their voices before, and they made a difference then. Today, kids are as confident as ever that they can change the world. Rightly so. In the end, all of us want the same thing: to have safe schools and communities. That puts us in the same boat, with the same risks. Together, we can overcome. Power on, you powerful people.

Walkout to End Gun Violence

Photos by Christian King _________________________________________

